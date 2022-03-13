BKFC New York 2 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Grant vs Retic, fight card

BKFC Fight Night New York 2: Grant vs Retic airs live on pay-per-view from Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca, NY on Saturday, March 12. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with the interim 135-pound title contested on the night. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 13.

The championship main event pits Jarod Grant (4-0) and Anthony Retic (2-0). In the co-main event Connor Tierney makes his BKFC debut against Jeremiah Riggs. Also on the card Eddie Hoch faces Dustin Pague, Matt Phillips takes on Manuel Moreira and Charisa Sigala meets Angela Danzig. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC Fight Night New York 2: Grant vs Retic

Fans can watch BKFC New York 2: Grant vs Retic live stream on FITE TV. The date is Saturday, March 12. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia BKFC New York 2 airs live on Sunday, March 13. The start time is scheduled for 3 am GMT and 2 pm AEDT, respectively.

The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

BKFC New York 2 free live stream of preliminary card begins an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.

BKFC New York 2 fight card

Get the full BKFC New York 2 fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Jarod Grant vs. Anthony Retic – interim BKFC 135-pound title

Connor Tierney vs. Jeremiah Riggs

Eddie Hoch vs. Dustin Pague

Matt Phillips vs. Manuel Moreira

Charisa Sigala vs. Angela Danzig

Gabe Sacchetti vs. Jack Grady

Zachary Calmus vs. Kyle McElroy

Devin Gibson vs. Kody Allen Murray

Preliminary Card

Stanislav Grosu def. Christian Torres by TKO (R1 at 1:01)

Damon Bell def. Art Driscoll by TKO (doctor stoppage, R2 at 0:37)

Lardy Navarro def. Anthony Prater by TKO (R1 at 1:22)