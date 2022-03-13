Leigh Wood KO’s Michael Conlan in the last round – video of knockout

After being dropped in the first round British WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood came back, paid back and retained his belt when he faced Irish challenger Michael Conlan at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England on Saturday, March 12. The “Fight of the Year” candidate ended at 1 minute and 25 seconds into the last round after Conlan fell through the ropes after being knocked out on his feet.

Michael Conlan was immediately taken to the hospital. He was reported to be conscious and stable.

Check out the video of KO below.

With victory Leigh Wood makes the first successful defense of his belt and improves to 26-2, 16 KOs. Conlan suffers the first defeat in his pro boxing career and drops to 16-1, 8 KOs.

