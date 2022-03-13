Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 50 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday March 12, which made it Sunday March 13 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former light heavyweight title challenger and No. 5-ranked contender up against No. 6 competitor in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The pair went the full distance. In the end two judges scored the fight 49-46 and one judge had it 48-47 all in favor of Ankalaev.

With the win Magomed Ankalaev secures the eighth straight victory and improves to 17-1. Thiago Santos drops to 22-10.

Check out Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev full fight video highlights below.

Santos vs Ankalaev full fight video highlights

Magomed Ankalaev makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Thiago Santos.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Intercambio de poder en las partes finales de la contienda? #UFCVegas50 pic.twitter.com/xPFIQtupeK — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 13, 2022

For the final time tonight we head to the judges.



Who takes the W? #UFCVegas50 pic.twitter.com/ty4KsScfrT — UFC (@ufc) March 13, 2022

Verdict.

