Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev full fight video highlights

Newswire
Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev
Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev | Twitter/UFC

UFC Vegas 50

Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 50 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday March 12, which made it Sunday March 13 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former light heavyweight title challenger and No. 5-ranked contender up against No. 6 competitor in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The pair went the full distance. In the end two judges scored the fight 49-46 and one judge had it 48-47 all in favor of Ankalaev.

With the win Magomed Ankalaev secures the eighth straight victory and improves to 17-1. Thiago Santos drops to 22-10.

Check out Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev full fight video highlights below.

Santos vs Ankalaev full fight video highlights

Magomed Ankalaev makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Thiago Santos.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Verdict.

Get UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs Ankalaev full fight card results.

