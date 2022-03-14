Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Edgar Berlanga and Steve Rolls square off at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Saturday, March 19. The contest features Brooklyn-born NABO super middleweight champion defending his title against Canadian challenger in the scheduled for ten rounds main event. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 20.

Undefeated Edgar Berlanga (18-0, 16 KOs) was in action last October when he scored a unanimous decision against Marcelo Esteban Coceres to lift then vacant WBO-NABO super middleweight belt. Steve Rolls (21-1, 12 KOs) is coming off a pair of wins by TKO, which includes the ninth-round stoppage of Christopher Brooker late last year and the fourth-round technical knockout against Gilberto Pereira dos Santos early 2020.

In the co-main event unbeaten Xander Zayas (12-0, 9 KOs) goes up against Quincy LaVallais (12-2-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior middleweight. Kicking off the main card undefeated John Bauza (16-0, 7 KOs) faces off Tony Luis (29-4, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight.

Berlanga vs Rolls tickets

Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls tickets for Saturday, March 19 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

How to watch Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, March 19. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Berlanga vs Rolls UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, March 20 at 2 am GMT. Live stream is available on Sky Sports.

In Australia Berlanga vs Rolls airs live on Sunday, March 20. The start time is 1 pm AEDT. Live stream is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Berlanga vs Rolls live stream in other countries is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation, and will be updated.

Berlanga vs Rolls undercard

Among the bouts featured Berlanga vs Rolls undercard, Pablo Valdez (6-0, 5 KOs) is in action in a six-rounder at welterweight, Henry Lebron (14-0, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight and Kelvin Davis (3-0, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at junior welterweight. The names of their respective opponents are to be determined.

The current Berlanga vs Rolls lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Berlanga vs Rolls fight card

Main Card

Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Berlanga’s NABO super middleweight title

Xander Zayas vs. Quincy LaVallais, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

John Bauza vs. Tony Luis, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Undercard

Pablo Valdez vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweight

Henry Lebron vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Kelvin Davis vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior welterweight