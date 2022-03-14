Search
Full Fight Video: Christelle Barbot vs Andrea Salazar for WKN title at Villejuif Boxing Show 4

France vs Argentina

The World Kickboxing Network hit the stream with the full fight video featuring Christelle Barbot of France and Andrea Salazar of Argentina battling it out for WKN Intercontinental lightweight title at the fourth edition of Villejuif Boxing Show (VBS 4). The event was presented by Pascal Arene live on Sport en France this past Saturday, March 12. You can watch it up top.

