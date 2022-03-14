UFC London 2022 card, date, time, tickets, how to watch, Volkov vs Aspinall

UFC London 2022 airs live from The O2 Arena on Saturday March 19, which makes it Sunday March 20 in Australia. The main event is a five-round heavyweight bout between Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall.

Advertisements

Ranked No. 6 contender Alexander Volkov (34-9) of Russia is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Marcin Tybura. Before that he dropped a UD against Ciryl Gane, which snapped his two win streak including a pair of second-round TKOs against Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris.

Ranked No. 11 contender Tom Aspinall (11-2) of England won seven bouts in a row. In his previous bout he stopped Sergey Spivak in the first round. Before that he submitted Andrei Arlovski in Round 2 following five first-round TKOs.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall tickets

Tickets for UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 19 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through StubHub and Ticketmaster.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall live stream from London

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC London: Volkov vs Aspinall live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, March 19. The start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT for the main card, following the preliminary card kicking off at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

In the UK UFC London: Volkov vs Aspinall airs live on Saturday, March 19 at 8 pm GMT for the main card following the prelims beginning at 5 pm GMT. Live stream is available on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

The date when UFC London: Volkov vs Aspinall airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 20. The main card starts at 7 am AEDT following the preliminary card beginning at 4 am AEDT. Fans can watch the event live stream on Kayo.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall card

Among other bouts featured on UFC London 2022 card, Arnold Allen (17-1) goes up against Dan Hooker (21-11) at featherweight, Paddy Pimblett (17-3) meets Kazula Vargas (12-4) at lightweight, and Gunnar Nelson (17-5-1) takes on Takashi Sato (16-4) at welterweight. In addition, Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-6) faces Sergei Pavlovich (14-1) at heavyweight, and Nikita Krylov (27-8) battles it out against Paul Craig (15-4-1) at light heavyweight.

The current and full UFC London: Volkov vs Aspinall fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker

Paddy Pimblett vs. Rodrigo Vargas

Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig

Preliminary card

Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev

Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden

Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed

Nathaniel Wood vs. Vince Morales

Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria