Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson Fight Week, date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Vergil Ortiz (18-0, 18 KOs) and Michael McKinson (21-0, 2 KOs) square off live from Galen Center at University of Southern California in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, March 19. The contest features undefeated knockout artist of Grand Prairie, Texas up against unbeaten No. 3-ranked WBO welterweight contender of Portsmouth, Great Britain.

Ortiz Jr and McKinson battle it out for WBO International welterweight title headlining the Golden Boxy Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 20.

In the co-main event Orange County’s Alexis Rocha (18-1, 12 KOs) of Santa Ana, CA and Philadelphia’s Blair Cobbs (15-0-1, 10 KOs) meet a ten-rounder at welterweight. Also on the card Bektemir Melikuziev (8-1, 6 KOs) of Indio, CA takes on David Zegarra (34-7, 21 KOs) of Lima, Peru in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight. Kicking off the action undefeated Evan Sanchez (9-0, 6 KOs) of Parlier, CA and Alejandro Munera (6-6-4, 5 KOs) of Medellin, Colombia do a six-round battle at welterweight.

Ortiz Jr vs McKinson tickets

Tickets for Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson at Southern California’s Galen Center in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, March 19 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

How to watch Ortiz Jr vs McKinson live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, March 19. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately midnight / 9 pm PT.

In the UK Ortiz Jr vs McKinson airs live on Sunday, March 20. The start time is scheduled for 1 am GMT. The headline-bout is expected at around 4 am GMT.

In Australia Ortiz Jr vs McKinson airs live on Sunday, March 20. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT. The main event is expected at approximately 3 pm AEDT.

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson

Ortiz Jr vs McKinson Fight Week – schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Ortiz Jr vs McKinson Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events held at Golden Boy Building in Los Angeles can be found below. Date and time are local.

Wednesday, March 16

Ortiz Jr vs McKinson media workout is on Wednesday, March 16. The start time is 12:30 pm.

Thursday, March 17

The final Ortiz Jr vs McKinson pre-fight press conference is on Thursday, March 17. The start time is 12 pm.

Friday, March 18

The official Ortiz Jr vs McKinson weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, March 18. The start time is 12 pm.

Ortiz Jr vs McKinson undercard

Among the bouts featured on Ortiz Jr vs McKinson undercard, Alex Rincon (9-0, 6 KOs) faces Luis Sanchez (9-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super welterweight, John Ramirez (8-0,7 KOs) takes on Roberto Pucheta (10-20-3, 6 KOa) in a six-rounder at bantamweight, and Miguel Gaona (1-0) meets Gilberto Aguilar (0-4) in a four-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Ramla Ali (4-0) battles it out against Shelly Barnett (5-6-2) in a four-rounder at super bantamweight.

As well, Azat Hovhannisyan (20-3, 16 KOs), Alejandro Reyes (6-0, 4KOs) and Dalis Kaleiopu (1-0, 1 KO) are in action against the respective opponents to be named.

The current Ortiz Jr vs McKinson fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Ortiz Jr vs McKinson fight card

Main Card

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Michael McKinson, 12 rounds, welterweight – Ortiz’s WBO International welterweight title, McKinson’s WBO Global welterweight title

Alexis Rocha vs. Blair Cobbs, 10 rounds, welterweight

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. David Zegarra, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Evan Sanchez vs. Alejandro Munera, 6 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

Alex Rincon vs. Luis Midyael Sanchez, 8 rounds, super welterweight

John Ramirez vs. Roberto Pucheta, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Miguel Gaona vs. Gilberto Aguilar, 4 rounds, lightweight

Ramla Ali vs. Shelly Barnett, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Azat Hovhannisyan vs. TBA

Alejandro Reyes vs. TBA

Dalis Kaleiopu vs. TBA