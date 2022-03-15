Bryan Lang set to challenge for WKN lightweight title at Cristal Boxing Event #5 in Baccarat, France

French Bryan Lang is set for his next quest on Saturday, June 18 in Baccarat. WKN European super featherweight champion moves up a weight class to challenge for the World Kickboxing Network lightweight title headlining Cristal Boxing Event #5.

Lang lifted European belt by knockout in the first round with jumping scissor knee against Nicola Canu at the previous show late 2019. The name of his opponent at the next event, as well as the rest of fight card, is expected to be announced shortly.

The event is promoted by Vincent Marinetto. The championship supervisor is Osman Yigin.