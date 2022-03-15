Glory 80 fight card, start time, how to watch, PPV tickets, Ben Saddik vs Rigters, Hari vs Wrzosek 2

Kickboxing event Glory 80 airs live from Trixxo Arena in Hasselt, Belgium on Saturday, March 19. Headlining the show Jamal Ben Saddik squares off against Levi Rigters at heavyweight. In the co-main event Arkadiusz Wrzosek takes on K-1 legend and heavy-hitter Badr Hari in the rematch. Also on the card Tiffany van Soest defends her super bantamweight title against Manazo Kobayashi.

Advertisements

The scheduled light heavyweight title bout between champion Artem Vakhitov and Luis Tavares fell off after the latter withdrew “due to the recent developments in the world,” the promotion announced on Twitter. Tarik Khbabez stepped in on a short notice, and was expected to face Vakhitov in a non-title bout at catchweight. The promotion latter announced that Vakhitov “had a change of heart, and is no longer willing to fight”.

Also on the main card Ertugrul Bayrak faces Serkan Ozcaglayan at middleweight, and Guerric Billet meets Nordin Ben Moh at lightweight. The preliminary bout pits Jos van Belzen and Jay Overmeer at lightweight.

How to watch Glory 80 – Ben Saddik vs Rigters, Hari vs Wrzosek 2

Fans can watch Glory 80 live stream on gloryfights.com. The date is Saturday, March 19. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm CET, which makes it 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the US and 7 pm GMT in the UK. In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, March 20 at 6 am AEDT.

Glory 80 PPV tickets price is €19.99, £17.99, US$24.99.

GLORY 80 airs live on pay-per-view from Hasselt, Belgium

Glory 80 fight card

The current Glory 80 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Levi Rigters, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Arkadiusz Wrzosek vs. Badr Hari, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Tiffany van Soest vs. Manazo Kobayashi, 5 rounds, super bantamweight – van Soest’s super bantamweight title

Ertugrul Bayrak vs. Serkan Ozcaglayan, 3 rounds, middleweight

Guerric Billet vs. Nordin Ben Moh, 3 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary Card

Jos van Belzen vs. Jay Overmeer, 3 rounds, lightweight