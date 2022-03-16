Bruce Carrington faces Yeuri Andujar on March 19 at MSG, Berlanga vs Rolls lineup finalized

Brooklyn’s Edgar Berlanga faces Steve Rolls of Canada in a ten-round super middleweight bout headlining a night of boxing at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York this Saturday, March 19. The finalized fight card has been announced today, featuring featherweight prodigy and the latest standout boxer to come from the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, Bruce Carrington, who goes up against Yeuri Andujar of Dominican Republic on the top of undercard.

In the evening’s co-main event Xander Zayas and Quincy LaVallais square off in an eight-round junior middleweight bout. Also on the card unbeaten John Bauza faces Tony Luis in an eight-round junior welterweight contest.

Berlanga vs Rolls tickets

Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls tickets for Saturday, March 19 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

Other boxing fans can watch Berlanga vs Rolls live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE TV in other countries, including Australia.

Carrington (2-0, 1 KO) had a nearly decade-long run as one of Team USA’s star amateurs, including a victory in the 125-pound division of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. He turned pro last October on the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III undercard and made his Top Rank debut in January with a stunning second-round stoppage over Steven Brown.

Andujar (5-4-1, 3 KOs), from San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, is coming off a six-round draw last December against Pablo Cruz (22-4 at the time).

In other Berlanga vs Rolls undercard bouts

Long Island-born welterweight sensation Jahi Tucker (6-0, 4 KOs), a 19-year-old power puncher, hopes to increase his knockout streak to three when he battles Tracey McGruder (6-1, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder. The explosive Tucker opened eyes in January with his second-round blitzing of the normally durable Akeem Black.

Rising Puerto Rican junior lightweight Henry Lebron (14-0, 9 KOs) steps up in class against Honduran veteran Josec Ruiz (23-5-3, 16 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Ruiz, a 10-year pro, has never been knocked out.

Kelvin Davis (3-0, 2 KOs), the eldest of the fighting Davis Brothers from Norfolk, Virginia, will face Phillip Carmouche (2-2) in a four-round junior welterweight bout. Davis made his Top Rank debut last December at Madison Square Garden and notched a second-round stoppage.

Lightweight prospect Armani Almestica (4-0, 4 KOs), a 20-year-old from Orlando, Florida, returns in a six-round lightweight battle against Eliseo Villalobos (2-2, 1 KO). As an amateur, Almestica was a force, winning gold at the 2017 USA Junior Olympics and 2018 USA Youth National Championships.

Berlanga vs Rolls fight card

The full Berlanga vs Rolls fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Berlanga’s NABO super middleweight title

Xander Zayas vs. Quincy LaVallais, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

John Bauza vs. Tony Luis, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Undercard

Bruce Carrington vs. Yeuri Andujar, 6 rounds, junior lightweight

Jahi Tucker vs. Tracey McGruder, welterweight, 6 rounds

Henry Lebron vs. Josec Ruiz, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Kelvin Davis vs. Phillip Carmouche, 4 rounds, junior welterweight

Armani Almestica vs. Eliseo Villalobos, 6 rounds, lightweight