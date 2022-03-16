Matchroom returns Spain: Sandor Martin faces Jose Felix, Kerman Lejarraga meets James Metcalf

Matchroom Boxing announced its return to Spain with a pair of events taking place on Friday, April 1 at Olimpic Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona and Friday, May 20 at Bilbao Arena in Bilbao. Fans can watch both fight card live stream on DAZN.

The first event is headlined by Barcelona’s Sandor Martin (39-2, 13 KOs), who faces Jose Felix (39-5-1, 30 KOs) for the WBA International super lightweight title, following his victory over Mikey Garcia in October last year. In what was arguably one of the biggest wins in Spanish boxing history Martin will is looking to maintain momentum towards a world title shot against the dangerous Mexican.

“I’m so excited to fight again in Barcelona, for me it is a very special comeback after beating Mikey Garcia in California,” said Sandor Martin. “I needed to fight in front of my people again and feel their support. It could be my last fight before fighting for the world title. I don’t want any surprises, I’ve worked hard and I want to show that I’m ready.”

Also on the card unbeaten Olympian Samuel Carmona builds on his impressive and destructive performance in December, with his toughest assignment to date against seasoned super flyweight Fadhili Majiha (28-14-4, 14 KOs). After taking on Galal Yafai four times as an amateur, Carmona looks to keep winning and target an eventual meeting in the pro ranks with the Olympic Gold Medal winner Yafai.

As well, Barcelona’s super lightweight Spanish Champion Alejandro Moya (15-0, 10 KOs) takes a step up against Liverpool’s Tom Farrell (20-5, 5 KOs). In addition, Ricards Bolotniks (18-6-1, 8 KOs) is back in action against unbeaten Croatian Hrvoje Sep (11-0, 8 KOs).

Kerman Lejarraga vs James Metcalf tops in Bilbao on May 20

The second event features Kerman Lejarraga (34-2, 26 KOs) up against another British rival James Metcalf (21-2, 13 KOs). After a brutal KO win in December, ‘The Revolver’ is looking to pull the trigger on another standout performance which would propel him towards a first world title shot.

“I’m happy to return to Bilbao before a great fight with Metcalf and then I’m ready for a world title. My team knows it,” said Kerman Lejarraga.

Details, undercards and ticket information is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

Martin vs Felix – April 1, Palau Olimpic Vall d’Hebron

Sandor Martin vs. Jose Felix – WBA International super lightweight title

Samuel Carmona vs. Fadhili Majiha

Alejandro Moya vs. Tom Farrell

Ricards Bolotniks vs. Hrvoje Sep

Lejarraga vs Metcalf – May 20, Bilbao Arena

Kerman Lejarraga vs. James Metcalf