UFC London start time, how to watch, live stream, Volkov vs Aspinall

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall airs live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 19. Tickets can be purchased through StubHub and Ticketmaster. The date when MMA event airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 20.

Advertisements

In the main event No. 6-ranked heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov (34-9) is looking to secure the second win in a row when he faces ranked No. 11 Tom Aspinall (11-2), who brings to the Octagon seven straight victories. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Also on the card, Dan Hooker (21-11) battles it out against Arnold Allen (17-1) at featherweight, Kazula Vargas (12-4) faces off Paddy Pimblett (17-3) at lightweight, and Takashi Sato (16-4) meets Gunnar Nelson (17-5-1) at welterweight. In addition, Sergei Pavlovich (14-1) squares off against Shamil Abdurakhimov at heavyweight, and Paul Craig (15-4-1) takes on Nikita Krylov (27-8) at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC London: Volkov vs Aspinall, date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC London: Volkov vs Aspinall live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, March 19. The main card start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

Sign up to ESPN+ >>

UFC London UK time, Volkov vs Aspinall

UFC London: Volkov vs Aspinall UK date and time is scheduled for Saturday, March 19 at 8 pm GMT for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 5 pm GMT. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

Sign up to BT Sport Monthly Pass >>

UFC London Australia time, Volkov vs Aspinall

In Australia UFC London: Volkov vs Aspinall live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, March 20. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 4 am AEDT.

Sign up to Kayo >>

UFC London fight card

The full UFC London: Volkov vs Aspinall fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker

Paddy Pimblett vs. Rodrigo Vargas

Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig

Preliminary card

Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev

Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden

Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed

Nathaniel Wood vs. Vince Morales

Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria