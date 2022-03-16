Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson cancelled, fighter diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis

Vergil Ortiz (18-0, 18 KOs) and Michael McKinson (21-0, 2 KOs) no longer square off at Galen Center at University of Southern California in Downtown Los Angeles this Saturday, March 19. The scheduled bout between undefeated knockout artist of Grand Prairie, Texas and unbeaten No. 3-ranked WBO welterweight contender of Portsmouth, Great Britain has fell off after the representative of the country-host was forced to withdraw with rhabdomyolysis.

Advertisements

Rhabdomyolysis “is a serious medical condition that can be fatal or result in permanent disability,” as per CDC.

According to press release sent out by Golden Boy, Ortiz Jr “is recovering well in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.”

“We wish Vergil a very quick and speedy recovery,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “As fighters, our first instinct is to fight whatever we have and tough it out. It takes a lot of courage to admit that something is wrong and get the care that you need. We are confident that we will be seeing Vergil in the ring again very soon.”

A new main event for March 19 card live on DAZN is expected to be announced shortly.