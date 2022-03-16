Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Search
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Boxing

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson cancelled, fighter diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis

Newswire
Vergil Ortiz Jr
Vergil Ortiz Jr at Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA | Lina Baker/Golden Boy

Golden Boy Boxing

Vergil Ortiz (18-0, 18 KOs) and Michael McKinson (21-0, 2 KOs) no longer square off at Galen Center at University of Southern California in Downtown Los Angeles this Saturday, March 19. The scheduled bout between undefeated knockout artist of Grand Prairie, Texas and unbeaten No. 3-ranked WBO welterweight contender of Portsmouth, Great Britain has fell off after the representative of the country-host was forced to withdraw with rhabdomyolysis.

Advertisements

Rhabdomyolysis “is a serious medical condition that can be fatal or result in permanent disability,” as per CDC.

According to press release sent out by Golden Boy, Ortiz Jr “is recovering well in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.”

“We wish Vergil a very quick and speedy recovery,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “As fighters, our first instinct is to fight whatever we have and tough it out. It takes a lot of courage to admit that something is wrong and get the care that you need. We are confident that we will be seeing Vergil in the ring again very soon.”

A new main event for March 19 card live on DAZN is expected to be announced shortly.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097