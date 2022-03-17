Alexis Rocha vs Blair Cobbs new headliner at Galen Center in LA on March 19, Ortiz Jr vs McKinson off

The ten-round welterweight bout between Alexis Rocha and Blair Cobbs has been set as a new main event at Galen Center at University of Southern California in Downtown Los Angeles this Saturday, March 19. The original main event fell through after Vergil Ortiz Jr was hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis, meaning his bout against Michael McKinson was no longer happening.

While Orange County’s Alexis Rocha (18-1, 12 KOs) of Santa Ana, CA and Philadelphia’s Blair Cobbs (15-0-1, 10 KOs) square off on the top of Golden Boy card live on DAZN, Michael McKinson (21-0, 2 KOs) of Portsmouth, Great Britain is now set to face Jesus Antonio Perez (24-3, 18 KOs) from Tijuana, Mexico in a ten-round welterweight fight serving as the co-main event.

Also part of the DAZN live stream, Bektemir Melikuziev (8-1, 6 KOs) of Indio, CA meets seasoned veteran David Zegarra (34-7, 21 KOs) of Lima, Peru in a scheduled ten-round light heavyweight fight. Kicking off the action Evan Sanchez (9-0, 6 KOs) from Parlier, CA is set for a six-round welterweight showdown against Alejandro Munera (6-6-4, 5 KOs) from Medellin, Colombia.

The portion of lineup billed as Golden Boy Fight Night live stream on YouTube, features Azat Hovhannisyan (20-3, 16 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA going up against Victor Ruiz (29-12, 16 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico in a eight-rounder at super bantamweight. Among other bouts, Alex Rincon (9-0, 6 KOs) of Dallas, Texas, faces Puerto Rico’s Luis Sanchez (9-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super welterweight.

As well, Los Angeles’ undefeated fighter John Ramirez (8-0,7 KOs) fights Roberto Pucheta (10-20-3, 6 KOa) of Jalisco, Mexico, in a scheduled six-round bantamweight bout. Other fights featured as part of the live stream include two four-round fights featuring prospects Miguel Gaona (1-0) of Los Angeles, CA, in a lightweight fight against Mexico City’s Gilberto Aguilar (0-4), and Delis Kaleiopu (1-0, 1 KOs) of Walanae, HI in a lightweight bout against Tamaulipas, Mexico’s Manuel Lara (2-7).

In addition, Alejandro Reyes (6-0, 4KOs) takes on Daniel Evangelista Jr. (20-12-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico City in a six-round super lightweight fight, and opening up fight night, London’s Ramla Ali (4-0) faces Toronto’s Shelly Barnett (5-6-2) in an eight-round super bantamweight matchup.

Rocha vs Cobbs fight card

The full Rocha vs Cobbs fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Alexis Rocha vs. Blair Cobbs, 10 rounds, welterweight

Michael McKinson vs. Jesus Antonio Perez, 10 rounds, welterweight

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. David Zegarra, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Evan Sanchez vs. Alejandro Munera, 6 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Victor Ruiz, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Alex Rincon vs. Luis Midyael Sanchez, 8 rounds, super welterweight

John Ramirez vs. Roberto Pucheta, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Miguel Gaona vs. Gilberto Aguilar, 4 rounds, lightweight

Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Manuel Lara, 4 rounds, lightweight

Alejandro Reyes vs. Daniel Evangelista Jr, 6 rounds, lightweight

Ramla Ali vs. Shelly Barnett, 8 rounds, super bantamweight