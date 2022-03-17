Andres Cortes signs with Top Rank Boxing, next fight scheduled for spring

Andres “Savage” Cortes (16-0, 9 KOs), the Las Vegas-born junior lightweight contender who has authored a string of highlight-reel knockouts, has signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank. The 24-year-old will return this spring on an upcoming ESPN card.

“Andres Cortes is a tremendous action fighter and fits right in with all of the contenders at 130 pounds,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “He’s earned a promotional contract and the right to fight on major cards. I truly believe he can be the next homegrown world champion from Las Vegas.”

Cortes said: “This is an incredible opportunity, and I’m thankful to Bob Arum and everyone at Top Rank. Every time I fight, it’s the ‘Savage Show’. I strive to entertain the fans and give them action-packed fights. With this contract, the sky is the limit. My goal is to fight in main events and eventually bring a world title home to Las Vegas.”

Cortes, who has a pair of amateur victories over former undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez, emerged as a junior lightweight to watch in July 2020 with his off-the-deck decision victory over Alejandro Salinas.

Last August, he broke through with a first-round stoppage over Genesis Servania. It was a short, brutal battle in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as Cortes leveled Servania with a left hook as the round ended. Servania, a former world title challenger, had never been knocked out in 12 years as a pro.

Cortes followed up the Servania demolition with last November’s third-round stoppage over Filipino veteran Mark Bernaldez.