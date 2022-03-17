Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Search
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Boxing

Andres Cortes signs with Top Rank Boxing, next fight scheduled for spring

Newswire
Andres Cortes
Andres Cortes | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Andres “Savage” Cortes (16-0, 9 KOs), the Las Vegas-born junior lightweight contender who has authored a string of highlight-reel knockouts, has signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank. The 24-year-old will return this spring on an upcoming ESPN card.

Advertisements

“Andres Cortes is a tremendous action fighter and fits right in with all of the contenders at 130 pounds,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “He’s earned a promotional contract and the right to fight on major cards. I truly believe he can be the next homegrown world champion from Las Vegas.”

Cortes said: “This is an incredible opportunity, and I’m thankful to Bob Arum and everyone at Top Rank. Every time I fight, it’s the ‘Savage Show’. I strive to entertain the fans and give them action-packed fights. With this contract, the sky is the limit. My goal is to fight in main events and eventually bring a world title home to Las Vegas.”

Cortes, who has a pair of amateur victories over former undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez, emerged as a junior lightweight to watch in July 2020 with his off-the-deck decision victory over Alejandro Salinas.

Last August, he broke through with a first-round stoppage over Genesis Servania. It was a short, brutal battle in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as Cortes leveled Servania with a left hook as the round ended. Servania, a former world title challenger, had never been knocked out in 12 years as a pro.

Cortes followed up the Servania demolition with last November’s third-round stoppage over Filipino veteran Mark Bernaldez.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsPress Release

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097