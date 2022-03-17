Xander Zayas: I want to fill MSG up, bring glory to my people from Puerto Rico & New York

Puerto Rican junior middleweight Xander Zayas faces Louisiana native Quincy LaVallais at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York this Saturday, March 19. The pair squares off in the eight-round co-feature to the Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls super middleweight main event.

Zayas (12-0, 9 KOs), who signed with Top Rank at 16 years of age, begins his 2022 campaign following a 2021 that saw him fight six times and earn Prospect of the Year consideration. His last two fights ended via knockout, but he takes a sizable step up against LaVallais (12-2-1, 7 KOs), a six-year pro who has never been knocked out.

LaVallais is known to fight fans for his December 2020 upset over Clay Collard inside the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble. He is 2-2 since the Collard triumph, with both defeats coming via close decision.

Tickets for Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, March 19 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

Other boxing fans in the US can watch the event live stream on ESPN+. International live stream is available on FITE TV. The date when Berlanga vs Rolls airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 20.

‘I would love to win a regional title and finish the year in the top 15’

At only 19 years old Zayas, who hails from San Juan and now lives in South Florida, believes 2022 is the year he takes things to the next level. Check out below what he had to say on his arrival to New York City.

“After a very good year in 2021, my goals this year are to have at least four fights, keep moving up in opposition, and finish the year fighting in 10-rounders. I would love to win a regional title and finish the year in the top 15 of the junior middleweight division.”

“Being back in NYC is something that excites me and motivates me at the same time. Fighting once again at Madison Square Garden and as the co-feature feels amazing. This is such a great opportunity. I’m super grateful for everything Top Rank and my team has done for me.”

“In the not-so-distant future, MSG will be my second home, just like it was for Miguel Cotto and Felix Trinidad. I want to fill MSG up and bring a lot of glory to my people from Puerto Rico and New York. I want to give my fans a great show.”

Kicking off Berlanga vs Rolls main card, John Bauza goes up against Tony Luis in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight. Get the full fight card and event schedule.