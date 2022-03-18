Alexis Rocha & Blair Cobbs exchange words in heated press conference faceoff (video)

Welterweights Alexis Rocha (18-1, 12 KOs) of Santa Ana, CA and Philadelphia’s Blair Cobbs (15-0-1, 10 KOs) square off in a ten-round main event live on DAZN from Galen Center at University of Southern California in Downtown Los Angeles this Saturday, March 19. Ahead of the event the fighters took part in the press conference held at Golden Boy HQ. Both took turns taking verbal shots against each other, which ultimately culminated in a heated face off. Check out below what they had to say.

Hosted by Beto Duran, the press conference also featured Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins, as they each spoke highly about the fighters on the fight card. Additional fighters in attendance were Micheal McKinson (21-0, 2 KOs) of Portsmouth, Great Britain, who was originally set to face Vergil Ortiz Jr in the main event before the latter was hospitalized, as well Bektemir Melikuziev (8-1, 6 KOs) and Evan Sanchez (10-0, 6 KOs) of Perlier, CA.

Alexis Rocha

“First off, I want to thank God, Robert Diaz and the Golden Boy team for moving me up to the main event. The fight was presented to him last November and we didn’t fight. It wasn’t my fault.”

“Kerobyan was your only notable win. You’re acting like a clown here and there. Let’s remember Blair. Just like there’s clowns in the circus, there’s also lions and tigers there too. Remember this face. You’re one fight from the commentary booth. You’ll be announcing my fights after this.”

Blair Cobbs

“There was no fight offered to me last November. Am I the kind of person to turn down fights? Does Blair the Flair look like he gives a sh*t… I don’t think so. I actually wanted that fight in November but we couldn’t make it happen. Finally we made it happen. I did not hesitate to sign this contract. Then we waited for Alexis to sign.”

“I’m looking for bigger and better fights. McKinson I have nothing but respect. Me and him are cut from the same cloth. Underdogs fighting big fights, undefeated fighters in the fire. I am so good at it. When I put these young fighters in the fire with me they seem to not look the same. He’s only been tested one time against Brad Solomon and he almost lost. What happened when Solomon fought me with more than two months of training. We got the job done in the fifth round.”

Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy

“I talked to him (Vergil Ortiz). He’s back home and he’s feeling better. It’s very unfortunate that it happened so close to the fight. He was ready and looking forward to it. Things happen but we have to look forward to an amazing main event. I actually want to take a moment and thank Cobbs and Rocha for stepping up and willing to fight in the main event. It’s an exciting fight.”

“We have a lot of young prospects who we are looking at that are going to the next level. That’s why this whole card is super exciting. Especially the main event, it’s going to be fireworks. There’s a lot at stake for them but they are ready for the next level.”

Bernard Hopkins, Hall of Famer and Golden Boy Partner

“Everybody expects this fight to be exciting. To me they match up pretty evenly. This is a dangerous fight for both guys. I’d like to acknowledge Robert Diaz, our matchmaker, for pulling through and making this card work.”

Michael Mckinson

“It’s a dream come true to be here. Unfortunately some things happened on the card but I’m thankful I’m still fighting. The show goes on. I have a lot of people to thank for keeping me on the card. I wish Ortiz a speedy recovery. He’s a young man and health is everything. My full attention goes to Jesus Perez. I had two choices. Spend the last three to four months working on my US debut just to go home and not fight. I’m a fighter. I’m here, I want my US debut. Hopefully I can win some American supporters and impress people on Saturday night.”

Bektemir Melikuziev

“I’m feeling great. I’m feeling confident. I’ve been training in the gym ready to go. What happened [with Rosado] was I made a mistake and paid the price. I got a bit greedy. That’s boxing, one punch can change everything. I’m confident I’ll get that rematch. Even if I have to become world champion first. I just want to prove it was a mistake. I’m on a different level. Congrats to Rosado. I’m looking forward to the fight. Nothing changed for me. I’m still going to bring all the belts at 168 to Golden Boy.”

Evan Sanchez

“Fans should expect a little of everything, boxing, attacking and defense. I can adjust to any fighter. It’s going to be an amazing fight. I feel good. I’ve been out of the gym for awhile because of covid and a shoulder injury. It’s an honor to be here.”

Fighters on the Golden Boy Fight Night card live stream on YouTube, Alex Rincon (9-0, 6 KOs) of Dallas, Texas, Los Angeles’ John “Scrappy” Ramirez (8-0,7 KOs) and Miguel Gaona (1-0); and Alejandro Reyes (6-0, 4KOs), of Mexicali, Mexico; were also onsite to talk about their developing careers and the excitement of fight week in Los Angeles. Get Rocha vs Cobbs full fight card and start time.