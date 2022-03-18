Alexis Rocha vs Blair Cobbs weigh-in results (video)

Welterweights Alexis Rocha and Blair Cobbs square off in a ten-round main event live from Galen Center at University of Southern California in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday March 19, which makes it Sunday March 20 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Rocha vs Cobbs tickets can be purchased through Ticket Network. Other boxing fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN.
In the co-main event Michael McKinson faces Jesus Antonio Perez in a ten-rounder at welterweight. Also on the card Bektemir Melikuziev meets David Zegarra in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight and Evan Sanchez takes on Alejandro Munera in a six-rounder at welterweight.
Get Rocha vs Cobbs full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.
Rocha vs Cobbs fight card
Main Card
- Alexis Rocha vs. Blair Cobbs, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Michael McKinson vs. Jesus Antonio Perez, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Bektemir Melikuziev vs. David Zegarra, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
- Evan Sanchez vs. Alejandro Munera, 6 rounds, welterweight
Alexis Rocha & Blair Cobbs exchange words in heated press conference faceoff (video)
Undercard
- Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Victor Ruiz, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
- Alex Rincon vs. Luis Midyael Sanchez, 8 rounds, super welterweight
- John Ramirez vs. Roberto Pucheta, 6 rounds, bantamweight
- Miguel Gaona vs. Gilberto Aguilar, 4 rounds, lightweight
- Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Manuel Lara, 4 rounds, lightweight
- Alejandro Reyes vs. Daniel Evangelista Jr, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Ramla Ali vs. Shelly Barnett, 8 rounds, super bantamweight