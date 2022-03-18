Alexis Rocha vs Blair Cobbs weigh-in results (video)

Welterweights Alexis Rocha and Blair Cobbs square off in a ten-round main event live from Galen Center at University of Southern California in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday March 19, which makes it Sunday March 20 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Rocha vs Cobbs tickets can be purchased through Ticket Network. Other boxing fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN.

In the co-main event Michael McKinson faces Jesus Antonio Perez in a ten-rounder at welterweight. Also on the card Bektemir Melikuziev meets David Zegarra in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight and Evan Sanchez takes on Alejandro Munera in a six-rounder at welterweight.

Get Rocha vs Cobbs full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Rocha vs Cobbs fight card

Main Card

Alexis Rocha vs. Blair Cobbs, 10 rounds, welterweight

Michael McKinson vs. Jesus Antonio Perez, 10 rounds, welterweight

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. David Zegarra, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Evan Sanchez vs. Alejandro Munera, 6 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Victor Ruiz, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Alex Rincon vs. Luis Midyael Sanchez, 8 rounds, super welterweight

John Ramirez vs. Roberto Pucheta, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Miguel Gaona vs. Gilberto Aguilar, 4 rounds, lightweight

Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Manuel Lara, 4 rounds, lightweight

Alejandro Reyes vs. Daniel Evangelista Jr, 6 rounds, lightweight

Ramla Ali vs. Shelly Barnett, 8 rounds, super bantamweight