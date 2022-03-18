Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls weigh-in results (video)

Undefeated Edgar Berlanga (18-0, 16 KOs) and Steve Rolls (21-1, 12 KOs) square off in the main event live from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday March 19, which makes it Sunday March 20 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Berlanga vs Rolls tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

In the co-main event unbeaten Xander Zayas (12-0, 9 KOs) faces Quincy LaVallais (12-2-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior middleweight. Also on the card undefeated John Bauza (16-0, 7 KOs) meets Tony Luis (29-4, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight.

Boxing fans can watch Berlanga vs Rolls live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE TV in other countries, including Australia.

Get Berlanga vs Rolls full fight card below.

Berlanga vs Rolls fight card

Main Card

Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Berlanga’s NABO super middleweight title

Xander Zayas vs. Quincy LaVallais, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

John Bauza vs. Tony Luis, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Undercard

Jahi Tucker vs. Tracey McGruder, welterweight, 6 rounds

Henry Lebron vs. Josec Ruiz, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Yeuri Andujar, 6 rounds, junior lightweight

Armani Almestica vs. Eliseo Villalobos, 4 rounds, lightweight

Kelvin Davis vs. Phillip Carmouche, 4 rounds, junior welterweight