Boxing

Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls weigh-in results (video)

Newswire
Berlanga vs Rolls live from Hulu Theater at MSG

Undefeated Edgar Berlanga (18-0, 16 KOs) and Steve Rolls (21-1, 12 KOs) square off in the main event live from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday March 19, which makes it Sunday March 20 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Berlanga vs Rolls tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

In the co-main event unbeaten Xander Zayas (12-0, 9 KOs) faces Quincy LaVallais (12-2-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior middleweight. Also on the card undefeated John Bauza (16-0, 7 KOs) meets Tony Luis (29-4, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight.

Boxing fans can watch Berlanga vs Rolls live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE TV in other countries, including Australia.

Get Berlanga vs Rolls full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Berlanga vs Rolls fight card

Main Card

  • Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Berlanga’s NABO super middleweight title
  • Xander Zayas vs. Quincy LaVallais, 8 rounds, junior middleweight
  • John Bauza vs. Tony Luis, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Undercard

  • Jahi Tucker vs. Tracey McGruder, welterweight, 6 rounds
  • Henry Lebron vs. Josec Ruiz, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Yeuri Andujar, 6 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Armani Almestica vs. Eliseo Villalobos, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Kelvin Davis vs. Phillip Carmouche, 4 rounds, junior welterweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

