Glory 80 weigh-in results (video)

Kickboxing event Glory 80 airs live from Trixxo Arena in Hasselt, Belgium on Saturday, March 19. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event Jamal Ben Saddik (36-10, 29 KO) squares off against Levi Rigters (13-1, 6 KO). In the co-main event Badr Hari (106-16, 92 KO) faces Arkadiusz Wrzosek (14-5, 9 KO) in the rematch.

Get Glory 80 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Glory 80 fight card

Main Card

Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Levi Rigters, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Arkadiusz Wrzosek vs. Badr Hari, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Tiffany van Soest vs. Manazo Kobayashi, 5 rounds, super bantamweight – van Soest’s super bantamweight title

Ertugrul Bayrak vs. Serkan Ozcaglayan, 3 rounds, middleweight

Guerric Billet vs. Nordin Ben Moh, 3 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary Card

Jos van Belzen vs. Jay Overmeer, 3 rounds, lightweight