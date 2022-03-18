Search
UFC London weigh-in results, Volkov vs Aspinall (video)

Newswire

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall airs live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday March 19, which makes it Sunday March 20 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Tickets for UFC London can be purchased through StubHub and Ticketmaster.

In the main event No. 6-ranked heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov (34-9) squares off against ranked No. 11 Tom Aspinall (11-2). Dan Hooker (21-11) weighed-in at 145 for his featherweight co-main event bout against Arnold Allen (17-1), who was 146.

MMA fans can watch UFC London: Volkov vs Aspinall live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC London full fight card and weigh-in results below. Ceremonial weigh-ins video is available up top.

UFC London fight card

Main Card

  • Alexander Volkov (253) vs. Tom Aspinall
  • Arnold Allen (146) vs. Dan Hooker (145)
  • Paddy Pimblett (155) vs. Rodrigo Vargas (155)
  • Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato (170)
  • Molly McCann (125) vs. Luana Carolina (126)
  • Jai Herbert (155) vs. Ilia Topuria (156)

UFC London start time, how to watch, live stream, Volkov vs Aspinall

Preliminary card

  • Mike Grundy (145) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (146)
  • Shamil Abdurakhimov (258) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (254)
  • Nikita Krylov (205) vs. Paul Craig
  • Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev
  • Cory McKenna (115) vs. Elise Reed
  • Muhammad Mokaev (125) vs. Cody Durden (126)
MMANewsUFCVideo

