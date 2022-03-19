Glory 80 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Ben Saddik vs Rigters, Badr vs Arek 2

Kickboxing event Glory 80 airs live from Trixxo Arena in Hasselt, Belgium on Saturday March 19, which makes it Sunday March 20 in Australia. The fight card is headlined by a heavyweight battle between Jamal Ben Saddik and Levi Rigters. In the co-main event K-1 legend Badr Hari and Arkadiusz Wrzosek square off in the rematch.

Also on the card super bantamweight champion Tiffany van Soest defends her title against Manazo Kobayashi. In addition, Serkan Ozcaglayan meets Ertugrul Bayrak at middleweight, and Guerric Billet takes on Nordin Ben Moh at lightweight. Kicking off the action Jos van Belzen faces Jay Overmeer at lightweight.

How to watch Glory 80: Ben Saddik vs Rigters, Badr vs Arek 2

Kickboxing fans can watch Glory 80: Ben Saddik vs Rigters, Badr vs Arek 2 live stream on PPV on gloryfights.com. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, March 19 at 8 pm CET, which makes it 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the United States and 7 pm GMT in the United Kingdom.

In Australia Glory 80 airs live on Sunday, March 20. The start time is scheduled for 6 am AEDT.

Glory 80 free live stream of preliminary card begins an hour prior to the main card.

Glory 80 fight card

Get Glory 80 full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Levi Rigters, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Arkadiusz Wrzosek vs. Badr Hari, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Tiffany van Soest vs. Manazo Kobayashi, 5 rounds, super bantamweight – van Soest’s super bantamweight title

Ertugrul Bayrak vs. Serkan Ozcaglayan, 3 rounds, middleweight

Guerric Billet vs. Nordin Ben Moh, 3 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary Card

Jos van Belzen vs. Jay Overmeer, 3 rounds, lightweight