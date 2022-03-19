Glory 80 free live stream of prelims (video)

Watch Glory 80: Ben Saddik vs Rigters preliminary card live stream from Trixxo Arena in Hasselt, Belgium on Saturday, March 19 leading to the main card live on pay-per-view.

The preliminary card features Jos van Belzen up against Jay Overmeer. The bout is scheduled for three rounds at lightweight.

In the main event Jamal Ben Saddik takes on Levi Rigters. In the co-main event Arkadiusz Wrzosek faces Badr Hari in the rematch.

The date when Glory 80 airs live in Australis is Sunday, March 20. Get the full fight card and event schedule.