Kickboxing

Glory 80 free live stream of prelims (video)

Glory 80: Ben Saddik vs Rigters

Watch Glory 80: Ben Saddik vs Rigters preliminary card live stream from Trixxo Arena in Hasselt, Belgium on Saturday, March 19 leading to the main card live on pay-per-view.

The preliminary card features Jos van Belzen up against Jay Overmeer. The bout is scheduled for three rounds at lightweight.

Glory 80 fight card, start time, how to watch, PPV tickets, Ben Saddik vs Rigters, Hari vs Wrzosek 2

In the main event Jamal Ben Saddik takes on Levi Rigters. In the co-main event Arkadiusz Wrzosek faces Badr Hari in the rematch.

The date when Glory 80 airs live in Australis is Sunday, March 20. Get the full fight card and event schedule.

KickboxingNewsVideo

