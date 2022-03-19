PFL Challenger Series 5 results, Miranda vs Frei

The fifth week of Professional Fighters League (PFL) Challenger Series airs live on fuboTV from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Friday, March 18. MMA event features the four-fight card with the international lightweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in the Regular Season.

Headlining the show Brazilian knockout artist Bruno Miranda (13-3) goes up against American up-and-comer Carson Frei (9-4). In the co-main event Damir Ferhatbegovic (5-2-1) of Bosnia and Herzegovina meets BJ Bland (16-10) of New Zealand. Also on the card, Michael Dufort (8-4) of Canada takes on Arut Pogosjan (9-3) of Armenia. Kicking off the action undefeated Israeli Yanal Ashmoz (6-0) squares off against American Dennis Hughes (7-3).

How to watch PFL Challenger Series Week 5 live stream

MMA fans can watch PFL Challenger Series Week 5 live stream on fuboTV. The start time is scheduled for Friday, March 18 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

PFL Challenger Series Week 5 fight card

Get the full PFL Challenger Series Week 5 fight results below.

Bruno Miranda vs. Carson Frei

Damir Ferhatbegovic vs. BJ Bland

Michael Dufort vs. Arut Pogosjan

Yanal Ashmoz vs. Dennis Hughes