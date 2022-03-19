Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
MMA

PFL Challenger Series 5 results, Miranda vs Frei

PFL Challenger Series Week 5

The fifth week of Professional Fighters League (PFL) Challenger Series airs live on fuboTV from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Friday, March 18. MMA event features the four-fight card with the international lightweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in the Regular Season.

Headlining the show Brazilian knockout artist Bruno Miranda (13-3) goes up against American up-and-comer Carson Frei (9-4). In the co-main event Damir Ferhatbegovic (5-2-1) of Bosnia and Herzegovina meets BJ Bland (16-10) of New Zealand. Also on the card, Michael Dufort (8-4) of Canada takes on Arut Pogosjan (9-3) of Armenia. Kicking off the action undefeated Israeli Yanal Ashmoz (6-0) squares off against American Dennis Hughes (7-3).

How to watch PFL Challenger Series Week 5 live stream

MMA fans can watch PFL Challenger Series Week 5 live stream on fuboTV. The start time is scheduled for Friday, March 18 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

PFL Challenger Series Week 5 fight card

Get the full PFL Challenger Series Week 5 fight results below.

  • Bruno Miranda vs. Carson Frei
  • Damir Ferhatbegovic vs. BJ Bland
  • Michael Dufort vs. Arut Pogosjan
  • Yanal Ashmoz vs. Dennis Hughes
