UFC London results, Volkov vs Aspinall

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday March 19, which makes it Sunday March 20 in Australia. Tickets can be purchased through StubHub.

Headlining UFC London fight card No. 6 Alexander Volkov (34-9) and No. 11 Tom Aspinall (11-2) square off in a five-rounder at heavyweight. The co-main event is a three-round featherweight battle between No. 7 Arnold Allen (17-1) and Dan Hooker (21-11).

Among other bouts, Paddy Pimblett (17-3) takes on Kazula Vargas (12-4) at lightweight, Gunnar Nelson (17-5-1) meets Takashi Sato (16-4) at welterweight, and Molly McCann (11-4) faces Luana Carolina (8-2) at women’s flyweight. In addition, Jai Herbert (11-3) and Ilia Topuria (11-0) do battle at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC London: Volkov vs Aspinall live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, March 19

Main Card: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Prelims: 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass

Saturday, March 19

Main Card: 8 pm GMT

Prelims: 5:30 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo

Sunday, March 20

Main Card: 7 am AEDT

Prelims: 4:30 am AEDT

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall results

Get the full UFC London fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker

Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas

Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato

Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina

Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria

Preliminary Card

Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig

Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev

Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden