Alexis Rocha stops Blair Cobbs in Round 9 – video of TKO

Alexis Rocha (19-1, 13 KOs) of Santa Ana, CA was on top when he faced and defeated Philadelphia’s Blair Cobbs (15-1-1, 10 KOs) at Galen Center at University of Southern California in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday March 19, which made it Sunday March 20 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for ten rounds welterweight battle was stopped at 0:44 into the ninth round.

