Alexis Rocha stops Blair Cobbs in Round 9 – video of TKO

Golden Boy Boxing live from Los Angeles

Alexis Rocha (19-1, 13 KOs) of Santa Ana, CA was on top when he faced and defeated Philadelphia’s Blair Cobbs (15-1-1, 10 KOs) at Galen Center at University of Southern California in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday March 19, which made it Sunday March 20 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for ten rounds welterweight battle was stopped at 0:44 into the ninth round.

Check out the video of stoppage below and full fight video highlights up top.

Get Rocha vs Cobbs full fight card results.

