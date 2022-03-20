Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Search
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Boxing

Rocha vs Cobbs results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full card

Newswire

Alexis Rocha vs Blair Cobbs live from Los Angeles

Alexis Rocha (18-1, 12 KOs) of Santa Ana, CA and Philadelphia’s Blair Cobbs (15-0-1, 10 KOs) square off at Galen Center at University of Southern California in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, March 19. The scheduled for ten rounds welterweight bout headlines the Golden Boy boxing fight card live stream on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 20.

Advertisements

The co-main event is ten-round welterweight battle between Michael McKinson (21-0, 2 KOs) of Portsmouth, Great Britain and Alex Martin (17-3, 6 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois. Also on the card Bektemir Melikuziev (8-1, 6 KOs) of Uzbekistan meets David Zegarra (34-7, 21 KOs) of Peru in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight, and unbeaten Evan Sanchez (10-0, 6 KOs) of Parlier, CA takes on Alejandro Munera (6-4-4, 5 KOs) of Columbia in a six-rounder at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Alexis Rocha vs Blair Cobbs live stream

Boxing fans can watch Alexis Rocha vs Blair Cobbs live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, March 19. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia Rocha vs Cobbs airs live on Sunday, March 20. The start time is scheduled for 1 am GMT and 12 pm AEDT, respectively.

The preliminary card begins at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT in the US, 9:30 pm GMT in the UK and 8:30 am AEDT in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

Rocha vs Cobbs fight card

Get Rocha vs Cobbs full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Alexis Rocha vs. Blair Cobbs, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Michael McKinson vs. Alex Martin, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Bektemir Melikuziev vs. David Zegarra, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Evan Sanchez vs. Alejandro Munera, 6 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

  • Alex Rincon vs. Luis Midyael Sanchez, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • John Ramirez vs. Roberto Pucheta, 6 rounds, bantamweight
  • Miguel Gaona vs. Gilberto Aguilar, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Alejandro Reyes vs. Daniel Evangelista Jr, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Dalis Kaleiopu def. Manuel Lara by TKO (R4 at 2:15)
  • Ramla Ali def. Shelly Barnett by TKO (R2 at 1:23)
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097