Rocha vs Cobbs results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full card

Alexis Rocha (18-1, 12 KOs) of Santa Ana, CA and Philadelphia’s Blair Cobbs (15-0-1, 10 KOs) square off at Galen Center at University of Southern California in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, March 19. The scheduled for ten rounds welterweight bout headlines the Golden Boy boxing fight card live stream on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 20.

The co-main event is ten-round welterweight battle between Michael McKinson (21-0, 2 KOs) of Portsmouth, Great Britain and Alex Martin (17-3, 6 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois. Also on the card Bektemir Melikuziev (8-1, 6 KOs) of Uzbekistan meets David Zegarra (34-7, 21 KOs) of Peru in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight, and unbeaten Evan Sanchez (10-0, 6 KOs) of Parlier, CA takes on Alejandro Munera (6-4-4, 5 KOs) of Columbia in a six-rounder at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Alexis Rocha vs Blair Cobbs live stream

Boxing fans can watch Alexis Rocha vs Blair Cobbs live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, March 19. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia Rocha vs Cobbs airs live on Sunday, March 20. The start time is scheduled for 1 am GMT and 12 pm AEDT, respectively.

The preliminary card begins at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT in the US, 9:30 pm GMT in the UK and 8:30 am AEDT in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

Rocha vs Cobbs fight card

Main Card

Alexis Rocha vs. Blair Cobbs, 10 rounds, welterweight

Michael McKinson vs. Alex Martin, 10 rounds, welterweight

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. David Zegarra, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Evan Sanchez vs. Alejandro Munera, 6 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

Alex Rincon vs. Luis Midyael Sanchez, 8 rounds, super welterweight

John Ramirez vs. Roberto Pucheta, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Miguel Gaona vs. Gilberto Aguilar, 4 rounds, lightweight

Alejandro Reyes vs. Daniel Evangelista Jr, 6 rounds, lightweight

Dalis Kaleiopu def. Manuel Lara by TKO (R4 at 2:15)

Ramla Ali def. Shelly Barnett by TKO (R2 at 1:23)