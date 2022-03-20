Stream UFC London 2022 live on ESPN+
Boxing

Berlanga vs Rolls results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls live from MSG in New York
Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls live from New York

Undefeated Edgar Berlanga (18-0, 16 KOs) and Steve Rolls (21-1, 12 KOs) square off at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, March 19. The ten-round super middleweight bout headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE TV in other countries. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 20.

In the co-main event unbeaten Xander Zayas (12-0, 9 KOs) and Quincy LaVallais (12-2-1, 7 KOs) meet in an eight-rounder at junior middleweight. Kicking off the main card undefeated John Bauza (16-0, 7 KOs) and Tony Luis (29-4, 10 KOs) do an eight-round battle at junior welterweight. The full lineup, uncluding the undercard, can be found below.

How to watch Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls live stream in USA, Australia & other countries

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, March 19
Main Card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7:15 pm ET / 4:15 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date: Sunday, March 20
Start Time: 1 pm AEDT

Other countries
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date and time vary by location
Schedule available on the event broadcast page

Stream Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls live on FITE

Berlanga vs Rolls fight card

Get Berlanga vs Rolls full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Berlanga’s NABO super middleweight title
  • Xander Zayas vs. Quincy LaVallais, 8 rounds, junior middleweight
  • John Bauza vs. Tony Luis, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

What was said at Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls press conference

Undercard

  • Jahi Tucker vs. Tracey McGruder, welterweight, 6 rounds
  • Henry Lebron vs. Josec Ruiz, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Yeuri Andujar, 6 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Armani Almestica vs. Luis Valentin Portalatin, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Kelvin Davis vs. Phillip Carmouche, 4 rounds, junior welterweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

