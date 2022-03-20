Berlanga vs Rolls results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Undefeated Edgar Berlanga (18-0, 16 KOs) and Steve Rolls (21-1, 12 KOs) square off at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, March 19. The ten-round super middleweight bout headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE TV in other countries. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 20.

In the co-main event unbeaten Xander Zayas (12-0, 9 KOs) and Quincy LaVallais (12-2-1, 7 KOs) meet in an eight-rounder at junior middleweight. Kicking off the main card undefeated John Bauza (16-0, 7 KOs) and Tony Luis (29-4, 10 KOs) do an eight-round battle at junior welterweight. The full lineup, uncluding the undercard, can be found below.

How to watch Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls live stream in USA, Australia & other countries

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, March 19

Main Card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 7:15 pm ET / 4:15 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date: Sunday, March 20

Start Time: 1 pm AEDT

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date and time vary by location

Schedule available on the event broadcast page

Berlanga vs Rolls fight card

Get Berlanga vs Rolls full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Berlanga’s NABO super middleweight title

Xander Zayas vs. Quincy LaVallais, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

John Bauza vs. Tony Luis, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Undercard

Jahi Tucker vs. Tracey McGruder, welterweight, 6 rounds

Henry Lebron vs. Josec Ruiz, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Yeuri Andujar, 6 rounds, junior lightweight

Armani Almestica vs. Luis Valentin Portalatin, 4 rounds, lightweight

Kelvin Davis vs. Phillip Carmouche, 4 rounds, junior welterweight