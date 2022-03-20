Stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live on Kayo
Boxing

Video: Michael McKinson defeats Alex Martin at Galen Center in LA

Golden Boy Boxing live from Los Angeles

Michael McKinson (22-0, 2 KOs) of Portsmouth, Great Britain remained unbeaten when he faced and defeated Alex Martin (17-4, 6 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois by unanimous decision live from Galen Center at University of Southern California in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday March 19, which made it Sunday March 20 in the UK and Australia. After ten rounds of welterweight battle the scores were 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93.

The contest served as a co-feature to the Alexis Rocha vs Blair Cobbs welterweight showdown live stream on DAZN. McKinson was initially scheduled to headline the event facing Vergil Ortiz Jr, who was forced to withdraw after being diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis and hospitalized.

Get Rocha vs Cobbs full fight card results.

