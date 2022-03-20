Search
Tom Aspinall vs Alexander Volkov full fight video highlights

Aspinall submits Volkov in UFC London main event

Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall squared off in the UFC London main event live from The O2 Arena on Saturday March 19, which made it Sunday March 20 in Australia. The contest featured No. 6 and No. 11 heavyweight contenders in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The bout didn’t go the distance. The representative of the country-host came out on top with submission at 3 minutes and 45 seconds into the first round.

With the victory Tom Aspinall secured his eighth win in a row and improved to 12-2. Alexander Volkov dropped to 34-10.

You can watch Tom Aspinall vs Alexander Volkov full fight video highlights below.

Aspinall vs Volkov full fight video highlights

Fight time.

Round 1.

Verdict.

Celebration.

Get UFC London: Aspinall vs Volkov full fight card results.

