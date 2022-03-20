Search
UFC London video: Arnold Allen stops Dan Hooker in the first round

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall

Arnold Allen (18-1) came out on top when he faced and defeated Dan Hooker (21-12) in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday March 19, which made it Sunday March 20 in Australia. Ipswich featherweight secured his eleventh straight victory and handed the NZ MMA fighter his second defeat in a row by TKO in the first round, delivering a big one two combination followed by head kick, barrage of punches, knee and elbows.

The fight was stopped at 2:33 into the first round. Check out the video of finish below.

Get UFC London 2022 full fight card results.

