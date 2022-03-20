Video: Riot at Glory 80, Badr Hari vs Arkadiusz Wrzosek 2 stopped, main event cancelled

A highly anticipated kickboxing rematch between Badr Hari and Arkadiusz Wrzosek ended in a disappointment. The contest featured Moroccan-Dutch K-1 legend looking to avenge the defeat against Polish heavyweight. The pair squared off in the Glory 80 co-main event live on pay-per-view from Trixxo Arena in Hasselt, Belgium on Saturday March 19, which made it Sunday March 20 in Australia. The scheduled for three rounds bout didn’t go the full distance, but not because of a knockout, TKO or any other reason from the rule book.

Wrzosek, who was getting dominated but managed to KO Hari with head kick in their first fight last September, appeared much more confident in the rematch against “The Bad Boy”, who was traditionally delivering power shots. Although being cut and down on the official scorecards after the first round “The Polish Hightower” knocked his opponent down with a jumping scissor knee at the end of Round 2.

As the fighters were in their respective corners getting instructions and preparing for the third and final round, a massive brawl broke down in the crowd – reportedly ignited by Polish soccer hooligans. Punches, kicks… chairs were thrown. Some fans started running out of the arena.

Wild and crazy scenes here in Belgium. Really unfortunate. Those weren’t Glory kickboxing fans they were soccer hooligans. I and everyone on the production crew are safe and in the way to the hotel. — Todd Grisham (@Grishamfight) March 19, 2022

The Hari vs Arek 2 fight was “cancelled after two rounds due to security reasons,” read the message shown on the screen during the event PPV broadcast.

It appeared there was not enough security staff at the arena, while the riot police unit was likely required.

Crazy scenes at #GLORY80 as the fans #moroccan and #polish fans decide to tear the place down during the #BadrHari vs #wrzosek rematch after almost a year. pic.twitter.com/7POMvVV4JO — Ikenna Obi (@realikennaobi) March 19, 2022

Hier is duidelijk te zien dat de hooligans van de Poolse voetbalclub Legia Warschau Beginnen met rellen en stoelen gooien tijdens Badr vs Arek. #GLORY80 pic.twitter.com/EDlhngojmy — sanchez (@savastano1323) March 19, 2022

Arkadiusz Wrzosek – Badr Hari maç?n?n ikinci raundundan sonra Polonyal? ve Fasl? seyircilerin birbirlerine girmesi sebebiyle #GLORY80 gecesi yar?da kald?. pic.twitter.com/nNQ4KtMp18 — Dövü? Dünyas? (@Dovus_Dunyasi) March 19, 2022

This is a huge shame for kickboxing#GLORY80 @ Hasselt,Belgium. pic.twitter.com/AXZjaLTh3J — de Jonge Turken (@deJongeTurken) March 19, 2022

The rest of the event, that was scheduled to see a headline-bout between Jamal Ben Saddik and Levi Rigters, was also cancelled “upon the request of the police in the city of Hasselt,” as per statement sent out by the promotion.

“GLORY deeply regrets that GLORY 80 was interrupted by people exhibiting unsafe behavior. We never condone or accept behavior that endangers other fans that come to our events to enjoy a night of top sport. Upon the request of the police in the city of Hasselt, we stopped the event after the 2nd round of Hari – Wrzosek.”

“We apologize to the fans who did not get to see the end of this bout and the Ben Saddik – Rigters matchup. Also to the athletes who trained so hard and did not get to compete. Martial arts is a sport of respect and fair competition inside and outside of the ring.”

Among the bouts that did go ahead, Tiffany van Soest retained her super bantamweight title by TKO in the fifth round against Manazo Kobayashi. Get the full Glory 80 results.