Unbeaten Xander Zayas (13-0, 9 KOs) was on top with a unanimous decision against Quincy LaVallais (12-3-1, 7 KOs) as the pair squared off in co-feature to Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls live from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday March 19, which made it Sunday March 20 in the UK and Australia. After eight rounds at junior middleweight the scores were 80-72, 80-72 and 80-71.

