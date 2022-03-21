Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Spanish IBF featherweight champion Kiko Martinez (43-10-2, 30 KOs) makes the first defense of his title against British Josh Warrington (30-1-1, 7 KOs) in a twelve-round main event live from First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday, March 26. In addition, the pair meets for the second time. Their first fight in May 2017 at the same venue ended in majority decision in favor of the local fighter. The date when the rematch airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 27.

In the co-main event Maxi Hughes (24-5-2, 5 KOs) faces his British fellow Ryan Walsh (27-3-2, 12 KOs) in a twelve-rounder at lightweight. Also on the card Argentinian Maria Cecilia Roman (15-4-1, 1 NC) defends her IBF bantamweight title in a ten-rounder against Australian Ebanie Bridges (7-1, 3 KOs). In addition, British Dalton Smith (9-0, 7 KOs) and Irish Ray Moylette (12-1, 5 KOs) do a ten-round battle at junior welterweight.

Also in action on Martinez vs Warrington 2 undercard British Hopey Price (7-0, 3 KOs), Calum French (1-0), Mali Wright (1-0-1, 1 KOs) and Cory O’Regan (5-0), as well as Australian Skye Nicolson (1-0). The lineup can be found below.

Martinez vs Warrington 2 tickets

Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 tickets for Saturday, March 26 at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through StubHub and Ticketmaster.

How to watch Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, March 26. The start time is scheduled for 6 pm GMT in the United Kingdom, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

In Australia Martinez vs Warrington 2 airs live on Sunday, March 27. The start time is scheduled for 5 am AEDT. Live stream is available on Kayo.

Martinez vs Warrington 2 fight card

The current Martinez vs Warrington 2 fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Kiko Martinez vs. Josh Warrington, 12 rounds, featherweight – Martinez’s IBF featherweight title

Maxi Hughes vs. Ryan Walsh, 12 rounds, lightweight

Maria Cecilia Roman vs. Ebanie Bridges, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Roman’s IBF bantamweight title

Dalton Smith vs. Ray Moylette, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Hopey Price vs. TBA

Calum French vs. TBA

Mali Wright vs. TBA

Cory O’Regan vs. TBA

Skye Nicolson vs. TBA