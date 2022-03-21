Miguel Berchelt vs Jeremiah Nakathila date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Mexican former world champion Miguel Berchelt and Namibian contender Jeremiah Nakathila square off at Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 26. The pair meets in the scheduled for ten rounds bout headlining the first sporting event held at Resorts World Las Vegas. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 27.

Advertisements

Miguel Berchelt (38-2, 34 KOs) was in action last February when he was KO’d by Oscar Valdez in the tenth round and lost WBC super featherweight title. Before that he won seventeen bouts in a row, which includes a myriad of stoppage victories against Eleazer Valenzuela, Jason Sosa, Francisco Vargas, among others, as well as six successful defenses of the belt.

Jeremiah Nakathila (22-2, 18 KOs) won his previous bout last October by TKO in the second round against Ndodana Ncube. Prior to that former WBO Africa and WBO Global junior lightweight titleholder dropped a unanimous decision against Shakur Stevenson, which snapped his ten-win streak including stoppage victories against Emmanuel Amos, Immanuel Andeleki, Peter Pambeni, among others.

Berchelt vs Nakathila tickets

Tickets for Miguel Berchelt vs Jeremiah Nakathila on Saturday, March 26 at Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased through Ticket Network and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Miguel Berchelt vs Jeremiah Nakathila live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Miguel Berchelt vs Jeremiah Nakathila live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, March 26. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the United States, which makes it Sunday, March 27 at 2 am GMT in the UK and 1 pm AEDT in Australia.

Berchelt vs Nakathila international live stream is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Berchelt vs Nakathila undercard

In the co-main event Jose Enrique Vivas (21-1, 11 KOs) meets his Mexican fellow Eduardo Baez (20-2-2, 7 KOs). The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at featherweight.

Other bouts featured on Berchelt vs Nakathila undercard are expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

Berchelt vs Nakathila fight card

Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila, 10 rounds, lightweight

Jose Enrique Vivas vs. Eduardo Baez, 10 rounds, featherweight