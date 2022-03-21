Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Tim Tszyu and Terrell Gausha square off at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, March 26. The contest features rising boxing star from Australia up against U.S. Olympian in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at super welterweight. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 27.

Undefeated Tim Tszyu (20-0, 15 KOs) of Sydney, New South Wales is making his highly anticipated debut in the United States. In his previous bout last November he earned a unanimous decision against Takeshi Inoue. Before that the Australian boxing star and son of former unified champion Kostya scored five TKO’s in a row, including stoppages against Steve Spark, Dennis Hogan, among others.

Representative of the country-host Terrell Gausha (22-2-1, 11 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio was in action last March when he scored the second-round KO of Jamontay Clark. Prior to that he dropped a unanimous decision against Erickson Lubin, fought to a split draw with Austin Trout and stopped Joey Hernandez in Round 1. Earlier in his career the 2012 U.S. Olympian challenged for unified WBA and IBO super welterweight world titles but fell short against then champion Erislandy Lara.

Tszyu vs Gausha tickets

Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha tickets for Saturday, March 26 at The Armory in Minneapolis are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live stream, date and time

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, March 26. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

In Australia Tszyu vs Gausha airs live on Sunday, March 27. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT. Live stream is available on Kayo.

Tszyu vs Gausha international live stream is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Tszyu vs Gausha Fight Week in Minneapolis, MN – schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Tszyu vs Gausha Fight Week in Minneapolis, MN leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (CT).

Thursday, March 24

Tszyu vs Gausha press conference is held on Thursday, March 24. Live stream from W Minneapolis – The Foshay starts at 1 pm on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube and page on Facebook.

Friday, March 25

The official Tszyu vs Gausha weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, March 25 at W Minneapolis – The Foshay. Live stream starting at 1 pm is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube and page on Facebook.

Saturday, March 26

Tszyu vs Gausha fight date is Saturday, March 26. The location is The Armory in Minneapolis, MN. Doors open 4:30 pm. First fight begins at 5 pm. The main card starts at 8 pm.

Tszyu vs Gausha undercard

In the co-main event rising undefeated lightweight contender Michel Rivera (22-0, 14 KOs) of Miami, Florida faces fellow unbeaten Joseph Adorno (14-0-2, 12 KOs) of Union City, New Jersey. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at lightweight.

Also on the card Elvis Rodriguez (12-1-1, 11 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic takes on Juan Jose Velasco (23-2, 14 KOs) of Jujuy, Argentina. The super lightweight telecast opener is scheduled for ten rounds.

Among other bouts featured Tszyu vs Gausha undercard, unbeaten Joseph Spencer (14-0, 10 KOs) of Grand Blanc, Michigan meets Ravshan Hudaynazarov (19-4, 14 KOs) of Andijan, Uzbekistan. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at middleweight.

The current Tszyu vs Gausha fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Tszyu vs Gausha fight card

Main Card

Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Michel Rivera vs. Joseph Adorno, 10 rounds, lightweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Jose Velasco, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard

Joey Spencer vs. Ravshan Hudaynazarov, 8 rounds, middleweight