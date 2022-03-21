UFC Columbus card, date, time, tickets, how to watch, Blaydes vs Daukaus

UFC Columbus airs live from Nationwide Arena on Saturday March 26, which makes it Sunday March 27 in Australia. The main event is a five-round heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus.

Ranked No. 4 contender Curtis Blaydes (15-3, 1 NC) of Naperville, Illinois won his previous bout last September by unanimous decision against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 266. Before that he was KO’d by Derrick Lewis in Round 2, which snapped his four-win streak.

Ranked No. 8 Chris Daukaus (12-4) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was in action late last year when he was KO’d by Lewis in Round 1. Prior to that he earned five straight victories by way of stoppage against Shamil Abdurakhimov, Alexey Oleynik, among others.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus tickets

Tickets for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus on Saturday, March 26 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Ticket Network and Vivid Seats.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus live stream from Columbus

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs Daukaus live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, March 26. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT for the main card, following the preliminary card kicking off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

In the UK UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs Daukaus airs live on Saturday, March 26 at 11 pm GMT for the main card following the prelims beginning at 8 pm GMT. Live stream is available on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

The date when UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs Daukaus airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 27. The main card starts at 10 am AEDT following the preliminary card beginning at 7 am AEDT. Fans can watch the event live stream on Kayo.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus card

Among other bouts featured on UFC Columbus card Joanne Wood (15-7) takes on Alexa Grasso (13-3) at women’s flyweight, Askar Askarov (13-0-1) meets Kai Kara-France (23-9) at flyweight and Matt Brown (25-18) battles Bryan Barberena (16-8) at welterweight. In addition, Ilir Latifi (16-8) squares off against Aleksei Oleinik (59-16-1) at heavyweight.

The current UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs Daukaus fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena

Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Preliminary Card

Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot

Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin

Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa

Chris Gutierrez vs. Danaa Batgerel

Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza