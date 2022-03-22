Canelo vs Bivol undercard: Montana Love faces Gabriel Valenzuela, Filip Hrgovic meets Zhilei Zhang

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez takes on WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in a twelve-round main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 7. A pair of undercard bouts has been announced today featuring Montana Love up against Gabriel Valenzuela at super lightweight and Filip Hrgovic faceoff Zhilei Zhang in a final eliminator for the IBF heavyweight title. Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

“These are two great fights for a massive night in Las Vegas,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Montana Love is ready for big fights now and in Gabriel Valenzuela, he’s got a huge test of his ambitions at the very top level – Gabriel will lay everything on the line and will have the Mexican fans roaring him on, so Montana will need to produce his best.”

“I love the heavyweight dust-up between Filip Hrgovic and Zhilei Zhang. It’s been a long-time coming for someone to step up to the plate and fight Filip, credit to Zhilei and his team for taking on the challenge. Both men carry huge power, and they know that victory takes them one step closer to sport’s ultimate prize – heavyweight Champion of the World. There won’t be a backwards step taken when they rumble, it’s going to be fireworks on an already electric night.”

Canelo vs Bivol tickets

Tickets for Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 9 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via Ticket Network and Vivid Seats.

Love (17-0-1, 9 KOs) will fight under the Matchroom banner for the second time and on back-to-back Las Vegas fights, having dispatched Carlos Diaz inside three rounds at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in December. The Cleveland man is ranked #12 with the IBF and will look to crash into the top ten in style on The Strip but will need to be on his A-game against Valenzuela (25-2-1, 15 KOs).

The Mexican crashed into top ten with a road-win over Robbie Davies Jr in London last February and has recorded a pair of KO wins in his homeland since that night. The May 7 showdown is a huge opportunity for him to sparkle in the spotlight alongside his fellow countryman Canelo, in a fight in association with Clase Y Talento and Canelo Promotions.

Advertisements

“Nothing changes on May 7,” said Love. “He’s just another body in the way.”

“I’m so proud to be sharing a spot on the card with such a great Champion, Canelo Alvarez,” said Valenzuela. “We’re prepared for this and training very hard for this fight against Montana Love. He’s a tough opponent but we’re going to come very hard to get the victory. That night Mexico is coming with everything we have.”

Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) sits #3 in the IBF rankings and the giant Croatian has been hunting a dance partner for a showdown to name the mandatory challenger for the title held by Oleksandr Usyk. The 29-year-old Olympic bronze medalist has cut a lethal swathe through the pro ranks to sit in a prime position for a deserved shot at the big prize, ending all but two of his fights inside the distance, and not going past the fifth round in his last seven outings.

A host of heavyweights were offered the clash with the dangerous Croat, but not until it came to #13 ranked Zhang (23-0-1, 18 KOs) was a dance partner found, with the lofty Chinese star accepting the challenge. The 38-year-old has been circling for a major showdown, and ‘Big Bang’ gets his wish against Hrgovic in Sin City with the two KO artist promising to leave it all in the ring with the stakes so high.

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for more than year,” said Hrgovic. “Finally, I have an opponent willing to face me for the chance to fight for the IBF World title. So many fighters turned down this challenge so credit to Zhang for being brave enough to accept.”

“I know he’s a good opponent. He won silver at the Olympics so that means he’s a good boxer, but he is too slow on his feet, and I believe I have better the qualities. My speed, stamina and footwork will be too much for him. I will break him down and I will beat him.”

“I’m now only one fight away from my dream of boxing for a world title and nothing is going to stop me. Canelo is the face of boxing and I’m excited to get this opportunity on such a big show.”

I’m ready to show the whole world that ‘El Animal’ is coming!”

“I am very happy that this fight is going to happen,” said Zhang. “I’ve been waiting on an opportunity – now it’s here and I’m not going to let it pass. When no-one else from the top 15 wanted to face Hrgovic, I told myself I had to do it for me and for the sport of boxing. This is the most important fight of my whole career. I’m all in. Don’t miss it!”

The current Canelo vs Bivol fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Canelo vs Bivol fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title

Montana Love vs. Gabriel Valenzuela, 12 rounds, super lightweight

Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhilei Zhang, 12 rounds, heavyweight – IBF heavyweight title eliminator