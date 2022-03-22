Buatsi vs Richards date set for May 21 in London, venue & tickets information to be confirmed

Joshua Buatsi is scheduled for his next fight as he faces former world title challenger Craig Richards on Saturday, May 21 in London. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds light heavyweight main event live stream on DAZN.

The date when Buatsi vs Richards airs live in Australia is Sunday, May 22. Live stream is expected on Kayo – subject confirmation.

Croydon’s Buatsi (15-0, 13 KOs) scored his tenth knockout in a row when he stopped Latvia’s Ricards Bolotniks in the eleventh round of their WBA light heavyweight title eliminator on the final week of Matchroom Fight Camp last August. The 29-year-old was set to face Russia’s former world title challenger Maxim Vlasov on the undercard of Joseph Parker’s rematch with Derek Chisora at the AO Arena in Manchester in December before suffering a hand injury.

“Two London boys coming together, it’s going to be a huge night,” said Buatsi. “The light heavyweight scene in this country is thriving and I’m glad that we are able to get one of the biggest fights made. The crowd are going to be in for a treat. I am coming to win and nothing else, I am sure Richards is doing the same. He had a close fight with Bivol so will want to make things straight, but I have other plans. Win well and then push onto the World Title by any means necessary.”

Crystal Palace’s former British light heavyweight champion Richards (17-2-1, 10 KOs) put in a spirited display against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in his first world title attempt in May 2021. ‘Spider’ returned to winning ways at The O2 last October on the Cameron vs McGee undercard, stopping Poland’s Marek Matyja in six rounds to earn the vacant WBA International light heavyweight belt.

“We’re two top tier fighters from the UK,” said Richards. “This is one of the biggest London domestic clashes for a long time. This is a very exciting fight for us both, but also one the fans will enjoy. Buatsi has got his plans and I’m sure he be well prepared, but nobody is going to stop me from fulfilling my destiny of becoming a World Champion! He is a solid competitor and will be coming to win, but I am confident and believe I have the tools to get the job done. I proved myself at world level and I’m eager to prove that’s where I belong.”

The venue accommodating the event, as well as the tickets information and the list of Buatsi vs Richards undercard bouts, is expected to be announced at the press conference on Tuesday, March 22 at Courthouse Hotel Shoreditch.