Press Release

PFL Regular Season 2022 begins on April 20 in Arlington, TX – tickets

Newswire
Professional Fighters League
Professional Fighters League event cage | PFL MMA

Professional Fighters League

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced that its 2022 Regular Season will begin on April 20 at Esports Stadium Arlington and live on ESPN and ESPN+ in primetime.

The first three events of the Regular Season will take place at the Texas venue on April 20, Thursday, April 28 and Friday, May 6 before the action shifts to Atlanta, GA for the second half of the season on Friday June 17, Friday June 24 and Friday July 1.

“After our renewal with ESPN, the Professional Fighters League Season is back and we’re excited to bring the best fighters in the world to Arlington and Atlanta,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “The PFL continues to disrupt the sport of MMA with our unique season format, innovative SmartCage technology and elite talent, with 2022 set to be our biggest year yet.”

Tickets will be available for PFL Regular Season action at Esports Arena Arlington on Tuesday, March 22. Tickets begin at $150 for reserved seating and $550 for VIP seats. For a chance to win two SmartCage-side tickets, hotel accommodations and VIP access to a PFL Regular Season PFL event, Socios.com has launched The Ultimate PFL Fan Experience trivia for PFL Fan Token Holders.

The Professional Fighters League boasts a roster of some of the biggest names in MMA who will compete in the 2022 Regular Season. 2021 PFL Champions Kayla Harrison and Ray Cooper III will be joined in Regular Season competition by an exciting roster of which approximately 50% are fighters new to PFL, creating first-time fights and fresh competition.

PFL is the first and only MMA league with a true sports-season format where elite fighters from around the world compete in a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship. The four competitors in each division who earn the most points advance to the win-or-go-home Playoffs, followed by the biggest night in MMA – the PFL World Championship – with each winner going home with the $1 million prize.

MMANewsPress Release

