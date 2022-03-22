Tiger Johnson, Carlos Caraballo plus more announced for Berchelt vs Nakathila card in Las Vegas

Former world champion Miguel Berchelt faces Jeremiah Nakathila in the main event live from Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 26. The list of undercard bouts has been announced today, including U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson and Puerto Rican contender Carlos Caraballo.

In the previously announced co-main event Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas battles it out against Eduardo Baez in a ten-rounder at featherweight. The date when the fight card airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 27.

Johnson is scheduled to face a to be named opponent in a six-rounder at welterweight. Caraballo looks to bounce back from his first career defeat against Luis Fernando Saavedra in an eight-rounder at junior featherweight.

Berchelt vs Nakathila tickets

Berchelt vs Nakathila tickets to witness all the action at Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 26 are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased via Ticket Network and Vivid Seats.

“There’s plenty of great young talent on the card, including a young man in Tiger Johnson who I believe can one day become a world champion,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “We are thrilled to bring world-class boxing to Resorts World Las Vegas.”

Johnson (2-0, 1 KO) had a sterling 188-17 amateur record, culminating in his run to the quarterfinal round at the Tokyo Olympics. He had an eye-opening professional debut last November in Las Vegas, knocking out Antonius Grable in four rounds. Johnson returned in January with a shutout decision over the previously unbeaten Xavier Madrid.

Caraballo (14-1, 14 KOs), from Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, won his first 14 fights by stoppage and was never extended past the sixth round. That changed last October when he went the 10-round distance against Jonas Sultan. He knocked down Sultan once and survived four knockdowns to lose a narrow decision in one of the best fights of 2021.

Caraballo now has a stiff challenge in Saavedra (9-6, 3 KOs), a Mexican pressure fighter with a deceiving record. Saavedra has won two straight fights against previously unbeaten fighters, including last June’s six-round domination over Robert “Biggie” Rodriguez (9-0-1 at the time) on a Top Rank card.

In other Berchelt vs Nakathila undercard action

Josue Vargas (19-2, 9 KOs) will fight an opponent to be named in an eight-round junior welterweight tilt. Vargas was one of the division’s rising contenders until a stunning first-round KO loss to Jose “Chon” Zepeda last October in New York City.

Featherweight Haven Brady Jr. (5-0, 3 KOs), the one-time U.S. amateur star, aims to notch his second victory of 2022 against Chilean veteran Jose Argel (8-2, 2 KOs). Argel has never been knocked out as a pro and has gone six or more rounds six times in his career.

Light heavyweight prospect Dante Benjamin Jr. (1-0, 1 KO), fresh off a first-round knockout in his professional debut, will face fellow unbeaten Kevin Johnson (2-0, 1 KO). Arturo Cardenas (2-0, 2 KOs), a junior featherweight knockout artist who trains out of the world-famous Robert Garcia Boxing Academy in Riverside, California, will fight Mexican upstart Juan Hernandez Martinez (2-0) in a four-rounder. Adrian Serrano, a 17-year-old lightweight from Salinas, California, will make his pro debut in a four-rounder against Estevan Partida (0-1).

The current Berchelt vs Nakathila fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Berchelt vs Nakathila fight card

Main Card

Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila, 10 rounds, lightweight

Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas vs. Eduardo Baez, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

Tiger Johnson vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweight

Carlos Caraballo vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra, 8 rounds, junior featherweight

Josue Vargas vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Haven Brady Jr vs. Jose Argel, featherweight

Dante Benjamin vs. Kevin Johnson, light heavyweight

Arturo Cardenas vs. Juan Hernandez Martinez, 4 rounds, junior featherweight

Adrian Serrano vs. Estevan Partida, 4 rounds, lightweight