Video: Tim Tszyu knocks out Bowyn Morgan in the first round

Tim Tszyu makes his debut in the United States against U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha this Saturday, March 26 live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN. Ahead of the event check out the video of knockout up top featuring the Australian boxing star as he faces Bowyn Morgan of New Zealand in December 2020 in Sydney.

The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 27. Live stream is available on Kayo.