
Boxing

Video: Tim Tszyu knocks out Bowyn Morgan in the first round


Tim Tszyu makes US debut against Terrell Gausha

Tim Tszyu makes his debut in the United States against U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha this Saturday, March 26 live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN. Ahead of the event check out the video of knockout up top featuring the Australian boxing star as he faces Bowyn Morgan of New Zealand in December 2020 in Sydney.

Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha tickets, how to watch, undercard

Tszyu vs Gausha tickets can be purchased via Ticket Network and Vivid Seats.

The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 27. Live stream is available on Kayo.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.










