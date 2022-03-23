Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol tickets on sale for May 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez makes his return to Las Vegas on Saturday, May 7 when he faces reigning WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds main event live on DAZN. Tickets for the event taking place at T-Mobile Arena are on sale.

Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) is back to Las Vegas to for his first Cinco De Mayo fight since 2019 when he defeated Daniel Jacobs in a middleweight unification bout. Since that night the Mexican superstar went on a series of blockbuster matchups dethroning then WBO 175-pound champion Sergey Kovalev, and becoming the first in history undisputed super middleweight champion with the victories over Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant.

In his next fight Canelo takes on long-reigning WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs). The undefeated 31-year-old is set to make the tenth defense of his belt. Earlier in his career he defeated Craig Richards, Jean Pascal, Joe Smith Jr, among others.

Canelo vs Bivol tickets

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol tickets to witness all the action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 9 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

Canelo vs Bivol tickets also go on sale via AXS.com on Wednesday, March 23 at 10 am PT, starting at $105 (plus fees), as per announcement sent out by Matchroom Boxing.

Among the announced Canelo vs Bivol undercard bouts, Montana Love (17-0-1, 9 KOs) goes up against Gabriel Valenzuela (25-2-1, 15 KOs) in a twelve-rounder at super lightweight. As well, Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) meets Zhilei Zhang (23-0-1, 18 KOs) in a twelve-round IBF heavyweight title eliminator.

Canelo vs Bivol fight card

The current Canelo vs Bivol fight card can be found below. Additional matchups are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title

Montana Love vs. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela, 12 rounds, super lightweight

Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei, 12 rounds, heavyweight – IBF heavyweight title eliminator