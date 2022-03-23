Joey Spencer faces Ravshan Hudaynazarov on top of Tszyu vs Gausha non-televised undercard

Australian boxing star Tim Tszyu makes his US debut against Terrell Gausha at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, March 26. The twelve-round super welterweight bout headlines a three-fight televised card live on Showtime. The full non-televised undercard, topped by unbeaten Joey Spencer up against Ravshan Hudaynazarov in an eight-rounder at middleweight, has been announced today.

The televised card also features undefeated lightweight contenders Michel Rivera and Joseph Adorno in the ten-round co-main event, and the ten-round super lightweight telecast opener between Elvis Rodriguez and Juan Jose Velasco.

The date when Tszyu vs Gausha airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 27. Fans can watch the event live on Kayo.

Joey Spencer vs Ravshan Hudaynazarov

The 21-year-old Spencer (14-0, 10 KOs) turned pro in February 2017 and immediately caught the eye of fans and pundits with his combination of speed, power and athleticism. Following an impressive 2020 campaign, the Linden, Michigan native added three more victories to his ledger in 2021, including his first eight-round fight as he earned a unanimous decision over James Martin in July. Most recently, Spencer delivered a sensational Christmas Day knockout of Limberth Ponce in the fifth-round of action.

A native of Uzbekistan, Hudaynazarov (19-4, 14 KOs) now fights out of Las Vegas as 12 of his last 14 bouts have taken place stateside. The 37-year-old was unbeaten in his first 17 pro fights before suffering four defeats from 2018 to 2020. Hudaynazarov bounced back to win his last two fights, stopping Eduardo Ayala in April 2021 before most recently winning a decision over Sergio Sarabia in June 2021.

In other Tszyu vs Gausha undercards bouts

The undercard lineup will also include super welterweight contender Brian Mendoza (19-2, 13 KOs) squaring off against San Antonio’s Benjamin Whitaker (15-7, 3 KOs) for eight rounds of action. As well, undefeated Australian heavyweight Joseph Goodall (7-0-1, 6 KOs) faces Matthew McKinney (8-4-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round fight. In addition, unbeaten super welterweight contender Bakhram Murtazaliev (19-0, 14 KOs) meets Ahmad Cheikho (18-7, 13 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Rounding out the card are a trio of unbeaten prospects. 21-year-old Travon Marshall (4-0, 3 KOs) takes on fellow unbeaten Timothy Parks (3-0, 2 KOs) in a six-round super welterweight tilt. 25-year-old Michael Angeletti (4-0, 3 KOs) steps in for a six-round super bantamweight contest against Angel Luna (15-9-1, 8 KOs). 19-year-old lightweight Breeon Carothers (1-0, 1 KOs) battles Deljerro Revello (0-2) in a four-round attraction.

Tszyu vs Gausha fight card

The full Tszyu vs Gausha fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (Showtime USA / Kayo Australia)

Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Michel Rivera vs. Joseph Adorno, 10 rounds, lightweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Jose Velasco, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard (non-televised)

Joey Spencer vs. Ravshan Hudaynazarov, 8 rounds, middleweight

Brian Mendoza vs. Benjamin Whitaker, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Joseph Goodall vs. Mathew McKinney, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Ahmad Cheikho, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Travon Marshall vs. Timothy Parks, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Michael Angeletti vs. Angel Luna, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Breeon Carothers vs. Deljerro Revello, 4 rounds, lightweight