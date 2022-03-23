Tszyu vs Gausha Australia time: How to watch fight live – all states and territories

Rising star Tim Tszyu makes his debut in the United States against U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds at super welterweight. The date and time when the fight airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, March 27 at 12 pm AEDT.

Undefeated Tim Tszyu (20-0, 15 KOs) of Sydney, New South Wales is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Takeshi Inoue, following five victories by way of TKO against Steve Spark, Dennis Hogan, among others. American Terrell Gausha (22-2-1, 11 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio won his previous bout by knockout in the second round against Jamontay Clark and rebounded from the defeated by UD against Erickson Lubin.

In the co-main event rising Michel Rivera (22-0, 14 KOs) of Miami, Florida goes up against fellow unbeaten Joseph Adorno (14-0-2, 12 KOs) of Union City, New Jersey in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Kicking off the action Elvis Rodriguez (12-1-1, 11 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic battles it out against Juan Jose Velasco (23-2, 14 KOs) of Jujuy, Argentina in a ten-rounder at super lightweight.

Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live stream in Australia, date, time, how to watch, PPV cost

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, March 27. The time is 12 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $59.95.

Tszyu vs Gausha start time in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEDT)

Tszyu vs Gausha start time in Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, March 27 at 12 pm AEDT.

Tszyu vs Gausha Adelaide time (ACDT)

Tszyu vs Gausha start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, March 27 at 11:30 am ACDT.

Tszyu vs Gausha start time in Brisbane (AEST)

Tszyu vs Gausha start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, March 27 at 11 am AEST.

Tszyu vs Gausha Darwin time (ACST)

Tszyu vs Gausha start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, March 27 at 10:30 am ACST.

Tszyu vs Gausha Perth time (AWST)

Tszyu vs Gausha start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, March 27 at 9 am AWST.

Tszyu vs Gausha start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

Tszyu vs Gausha start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, March 27 at 8 am CXT.

Tszyu vs Gausha fight card

The three-fight Tszyu vs Gausha PPV card looks as the following:

Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Michel Rivera vs. Joseph Adorno, 10 rounds, lightweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Jose Velasco, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard (non-televised)

Joey Spencer vs. Ravshan Hudaynazarov, 8 rounds, middleweight

Brian Mendoza vs. Benjamin Whitaker, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Joseph Goodall vs. Mathew McKinney, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Ahmad Cheikho, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Travon Marshall vs. Timothy Parks, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Michael Angeletti vs. Angel Luna, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Breeon Carothers vs. Deljerro Revello, 4 rounds, lightweight