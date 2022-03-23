UFC Columbus start time, how to watch, live stream, Blaydes vs Daukaus

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus airs live from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH on Saturday, March 26. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network. The date when MMA event airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 27.
In the main event No. 4 ranked heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes (15-3, 1 NC) is looking to secure the second straight victory when he faces ranked No. 9 Chris Daukaus (12-4), who aims to get back on the winning ways. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.
Also on the card, Alexa Grasso (13-3) meets Joanne Wood (15-7) at women’s flyweight, Bryan Barberena (16-8) faces Matt Brown (25-18) at welterweight, and Kai Kara-France (23-9) takes on Askar Askarov (13-0-1) at flyweight. In addition, Aleksei Oleinik (59-16-1) faces Ilir Latifi (16-8) at heavyweight and Marc Diakiese (14-5) battles Viacheslav Borshchev (6-1) at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs Daukaus, date and time in USA
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs Daukaus live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, March 26. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
UFC Columbus UK time, Blaydes vs Daukaus
UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs Daukaus UK date and time is scheduled for Saturday, March 26 at 11 pm GMT for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 8 pm GMT. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.
Sign up to BT Sport Monthly Pass >>
UFC Columbus Australia time, Blaydes vs Daukaus
In Australia UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs Daukaus live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, March 27. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 7 am AEDT.
UFC Columbus fight card
The full UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs Daukaus fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus
- Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso
- Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena
- Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France
- Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik
- Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Preliminary Card
- Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin
- Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa
- Chris Gutierrez vs. Danaa Batgerel
- Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov
- Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot
- Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak
- Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza