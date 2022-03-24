Garcia vs Tagoe undercard: Marlen Esparza faces Naoko Fujioka, Gabriel Rosado meets Shane Mosley Jr

Lightweight star Ryan Garcia faces Emmanuel Tagoe in the twelve-round main event live on DAZN from Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, April 9. A pair of undercard bouts have been announced today, featuring the ten-round flyweight co-main event between WBC champion Marlen Esparza and WBA titleholder Naoko Fujioka, and the ten-round super middleweight clash between Gabriel Rosado and Shane Mosley Jr.

“We are excited and proud to put on a fan-friendly undercard for the anticipated matchup between Ryan Garcia and Emmanuel Tagoe,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “We always want to keep the fans in mind when we put together fights, and I know they will be glad to witness history in the making when #1 world-ranked Marlen Esparza faces #2 Naoko Fujioka for the inaugural Ring Magazine Flyweight World Championship. Both fierce fighters will also put their WBC and WBA Flyweight World Championships on the line for the honor of being crowned the unified female flyweight world champion.”

“Also on the live stream, exciting warriors, Gabriel Rosado and Shane Mosley, Jr. will face off in a fan-friendly bout. This is a major test for both fighters as they both move up to super middleweight in a bid to forge a new path in the sport. I am so excited for this event; I can assure fans that San Antonio will be the place to be on April 9.”

Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe tickets

Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe tickets to witness all the action at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, April 9 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via Ticket Network and Vivid Seats.

Marlen Esparza vs Naoko Fujioka – WBC & WBA flyweight title unification

Houston’s 2012 Bronze Olympic medal winner and current WBC Flyweight World Champion Marlen Esparza (11-1, 1 KOs) is seeking to make history again as she fights to be the first woman crowned as the Ring Magazine Flyweight World Champion. Esparza will not only be defending her world championship, but she will also be seeking to unify the division when she faces WBA Flyweight World Champion Naoko Fujioka on April 9. Esparza is coming off a decision victory over former two-time world champion Anabel Ortiz on Zurdo vs Gonzalez card in December 2021.

“I am training hard and excited for my return to San Antonio,” said Marlen Esparza. “We are both champions, and we get to fight for the first-ever Ring Magazine Women’s Flyweight World Championship. Fireworks are what you can expect on April 9.”

History will be made on April 9, when Tokyo’s WBA Flyweight World Champion Naoko Fujioka (19-2-1, 17 KOs) fights for the unification of the flyweight division and the inaugural women’s Ring Magazine Flyweight World Championship. Fujioka is a five-division world champion, the first in Japan, and has faced tough opposition in her rise in the sport, beating the likes of Isabel Millan, Irma Sanchez, and Yosaka Valle. She was seen in July 2021, defeating Sulem Urbina, successfully defending her WBA Flyweight World Championship for the third time.

“I am grateful to Golden Boy and everybody making this fight happen,” said Naoko Fujioka. “I believe that my last victory against Sulem Urbina opened the door for this bigger opportunity to fight Marlen Esparza and unify world titles. I’ve never been more excited. I am ready to go to her backyard and win!”

Gabriel Rosado vs Shane Mosley Jr – WBA Continental American super middleweight title

“King” Gabriel Rosado (26-14-1, 15 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is a world-class warrior with an exciting style that has won him the admiration of boxing fans worldwide. He was last seen in the ring in one of the best performances of his career, facing the undefeated Jamie Munguia at the Honda Center last November. Although the decision was not in his favor, he received massive acclaim for his performance. Earlier in 2021, Rosado scored a sensational knock-out victory over previously undefeated fighter Bektemir “The Bully” Melikuziev, a victory that proved Rosado still was a force to be reckoned with in the sport. Now moving up to super weight, a weight class more comfortable for the boricua fighter, Rosado is ready to climb the ranks in the division when he faces Shane Mosley Jr. on April 9.

“I’m excited to get back and start the new year with a bang,” said Gabriel Rosado. “I’m back at 168, where I feel more comfortable. I won’t take Shane Mosley Jr. lightly, this is a big step-up fight for him, and I expect him to be at his best. I’m looking forward to making a run at the super middleweight division, and Shane Jr. is in my way. I respect his father, who is one of the best to do it. So this fight is nothing personal, it’s strictly business, and I plan to get the job done and put on a show for the fans in San Antonio, Texas! Get your popcorn ready, the ‘King’ is back!!!”

Second-generation fighter, Shane Mosley Jr (17-4, 10 KOs) of Pomona, CA, is looking to get in the ring and score a victory after a controversial loss via majority decision to Jason Quigley in May 2021. The 31-year-old is willing to leave it all in the ring on April 9 and is looking for a fresh start fighting for the first time at super middleweight. A victory against Rosado, an experienced warrior, and world title contender, would establish Mosley, Jr. as a true rival in the super middleweight division.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to fight on such a great card, and I can’t wait to get back in the ring,” said Shane Mosley, Jr. “This is going to be my first fight in 2022, and I am ready to show fans an exciting show on April 9.”

The current Garcia vs Tagoe fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Garcia vs Tagoe fight card

Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe, 12 rounds, lightweight

Marlen Esparza vs. Naoko Fujioka, 10 rounds, flyweight – Esparza’s WBC title, Fujioka’s WBA titles, Ring belt

Gabriel Rosado vs. Shane Mosley Jr, 10 rounds, super middleweight – WBA Continental Americas title