Ray Seitzhanov vs Jose Macias Enriquez live stream from Almaty, Kazakhstan

Ray Seitzhanov and Jose Macias Enriquez square off at Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Friday, March 25. The pair battle it out for a vacant WBO Youth junior welterweight title. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Seitzhanov (9-0, 6 KOs) has knocked out his last six foes, with all four of his 2021 bouts ending in four rounds or less. A one-time amateur standout for Kazakhstan, Seitzhanov steps up against Enriquez (15-0-2, 7 KOs), a native of Monterrey, Mexico, who has won seven consecutive fights. He has defeated a hometown opponent before, as he is coming off last December’s decision victory over Joey Laviolette in Laviolette’s hometown of Halifax, Canada.

How to watch Seitzhanov vs Enriquez live stream

Boxing fans can watch Ray Seitzhanov vs Jose Macias Enriquez and select undercard bouts live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Friday, March 25 at 11 am ET / 8 am PT.

Among the undercard bouts, Kamshybek Kunkabayev (4-0, 3 KOs), who earned a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, makes his 2022 debut against Uzbekistan’s Farrukh Juraev (6-5-1, 2 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round cruiserweight tilt. Kunkabayev lost to Top Rank signee Richard Torrez Jr. in the Olympic semifinals.

As well, in an eight-round welterweight bout, Talgat Shayken (7-0, 4 KOs), who recently won the WBC Youth welterweight strap, returns against Mukhammadsalim Sotvoldiev (7-6-2, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Junior welterweight Nurdos Tolebay (8-0, 6 KOs) hopes to extend his knockout streak to six in an eight-rounder versus Burgut Hodjiboyev (8-3, 3 KOs), who has never been stopped as a pro.

Also on the card, in a six-rounder at featherweight, Aidos Medet (9-0, 6 KOs) will fight Tajikistan native Shuhrat Mirboboev, who is making his pro debut. In addition, in an all-Kazakh junior welterweight fight, Rakhat Seitzhan (8-0, 4 KOs) will take on Aidos Tastayev (2-3, 1 KO) in a six-rounder.