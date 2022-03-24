Stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live on Kayo
Boxing

Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha press conference (video)

Newswire
Australian boxing star Tim Tszyu faces US Olympian Terrell Gausha at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN

Rising boxing star from Australia Tim Tszyu makes his debut in the United States against U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, March 26. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at super welterweight. The final pre-fight press conference is held two days ahead of the event. Video is available up top.

The date when the fight airs live on Kayo in Australia is Sunday, March 27. In other countries the fight is available on FITE.

Get Tszyu vs Gausha full fight card and broadcast start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsVideo

