Video: Tim Tszyu dominates Dennis Hogan – corner stops the fight

Tim Tszyu faces Terrell Gausha in Minneapolis

Tim Tszyu makes his debut in the United States this Saturday, March 26 when he faces U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN. Ahead of the event Premier Boxing Champions hit the stream with a highlight video featuring the Australian boxing star as he faces former two-time world title challenger Dennis Hogan of Ireland a year ago in Sydney. You can watch it up top.

Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha tickets, how to watch, undercard

Tickets for Tszyu vs Gausha can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 27. Live stream is available on Kayo.

Get Tszyu vs Gausha full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

